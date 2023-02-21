Soccer

'You can start with the skopo' — Pitso Mosimane shares 'post-match meal in Saudi'

21 February 2023 - 07:30
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Pitso Mosimane joked about his side's "post-match meal".
Image: TWITTER/ Al-Ahli Saudi Club

South African-born Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane had fans in tears of laughter this week when he shared a “post-match meal in Saudi” consisting of sheep or goat head.

Mosimane and his coaching team have been on a mission to bring back the glory days to Al-Ahli and recently saw the side top the league standings for a few hours. They trail current league leaders Al-Hazem on goal difference.

Al-Ahli beat Ohod 2-0 on Monday evening, and Pitso shared a video shortly after of the side enjoying a “post-match meal”.

In the video, players and staff can be seen seated around tables in a dining hall, when a man removes tinfoil from a huge platter at the centre of Mosimane's table.

Inside is cooked sheep or goat, including the smiley, on rice.

While no one dashes to grab a piece, Mosimane can be heard saying “you can start with the skopo”.

As fans reacted to the moment, Pitso joked that he “ate the brains, to improve my tactical thinking capacity!”

He said he was a big fan of the dish.

“We love it. We eat it all the time with my family and players too. I love the Saudi and also Lebanese cuisine”.

