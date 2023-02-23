Gvardiol header earns Leipzig 1-1 draw against Manchester City

“Hopefully in three weeks we arrive in a good condition. We can do better. We have to adjust some things and to find a way to go through.”

Asked about a post-match huddle with his players, Guardiola said he told them to be proud of their performance.

“I said 'why you have your heads down? Heads up, it was good'.”

City had 74% possession and almost double the number of their opponents' attacks but have now drawn their last two games after being held 1-1 by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Leipzig's four-game winning run in the competition came to an end. The return leg is in Manchester on March 14.

The visitors, aiming to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for a sixth straight season, were in complete control in the first half.

They went in front when Jack Grealish easily intercepted a weak Xaver Schlager pass on the edge of the box and played the ball through the middle for Mahrez to finish.

Rodri should have doubled their lead three minutes later when he was left completely unmarked at the far post but his header sailed wide.

The hosts, who were outplayed in the first half and only had their first shot on target in stoppage time, came out swinging after the break.

They should have equalised when Benjamin Henrichs was left completely alone in the box but sent his low shot wide.

City keeper Ederson then palmed away an Andre Silva effort from close range before also denying Dominik Szoboszlai in the 69th as Leipzig poured forward.

The Germans were rewarded a minute later when Marcel Halstenberg floated a cross into the box and defender Gvardiol outjumped his marker to head in the equaliser.

“Two different halves,” Leipzig coach Marco Rose said. “We were too passive in the first and just ran after them. The second was different, exactly how we had imagined it and we put them under pressure.”