Al Ahly will remember last season's defeats, says Sundowns coach Mokwena
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
As they prepare to meet Al Ahly in a crunch Champions League group-stage clash in Cairo, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says their hosts will remember they beat them twice last season.
The Brazilians downed the Egyptian giants at home and away, with Mokwena saying those wins will be at the back of their minds when they renew their rivalry on Saturday.
Sundowns have started the group stages convincingly, with wins against Al Hilal of Sudan and Cotonsport of Cameroon. One or three more points in Cairo will put the Brazilians closer to qualification for the knockout stages.
“Al Ahly is a very good side, but they know Sundowns is also a very good side. The way we speak about them as an opposition is probably the way they speak about Mamelodi Sundowns as an opposition,” he said as they stepped up preparations.
“It is a big game with big players and important for both clubs. An amazing atmosphere will be created and the best players play those types of games and enjoy those types of feelings.
“We know that we have to give our best against a good team to give ourselves a chance to win.”
It is winter in Egypt and Mokwena said his players will acclimatise accordingly.
“We will check how severe their winter is because you do have moments where it gets down to singular decrees. We will spend time in the field. We will adapt.
“We expect the players to do as best as they possibly can because [the other extreme is it's too hot]. That affects the body a bit more physiologically, from the cardiovascular system to your breathing and everything.
“It is important that we acclimatise as soon as possible and use the advantage of not having severe hot conditions and put on a good performance.”
