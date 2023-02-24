Soccer

Centurion Bradley Grobler inspires SuperSport to vital league win over Maritzburg

24 February 2023 - 21:57
Bradley Grobler celebrates his goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 24, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Bradley Grobler celebrates his goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 24, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bradley Grobler scored his 100th career goal to help SuperSport United to a 2-0 DStv Premiership win over struggling Maritzburg United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Aterridgeville on Friday night.

With his second-half goal, Grobler has joined an exclusive club of Premier Soccer League (PSL) centurions in the form of legends Collins Mbesuma, Siyabonga Nomvethe, Mabhuti Khenyeza, Daniel Mudau and Manuel Bucuane.

With this vital home win, United have tightened their grip on second spot with 36 points from 21 matches as the battle for the runners-up spot behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns continues with Orlando Pirates, Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs.

SuperSport took the lead through defender Kegan Johannes who headed home from close range in the 69th minute after the Maritzburg defence failed to clear the danger in the box.

About ten minutes later, Grobler clocked his significant personal milestone when he blasted the ball into an empty net on second attempt after Maritzburg goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner saved his penalty kick.

It is also worth mentioning that Grobler’s goal was his ninth of the season and he remains in contention for the golden boot where he is competing with the likes of Peter Shalulille of Sundowns and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs.

The 35-year-old Grobler is the son of legendary Les Grobler who used to score goals for teams like Grinaker Rangers and Moroka Swallows.

