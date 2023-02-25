Pirates defender Xoki says they need to keep it tight at the back against Chiefs

On the other hand, the Sea Robbers are high in spirits after their 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United last Friday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki has emphasised the need to keep it tight at the back if they are to defeat arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the much-anticipated Soweto Derby on Saturday.
Chiefs host Pirates in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg (3.30pm).
With the league title virtually gone to Mamelodi Sundowns again, the Soweto giants are now tussling over the chief bridesmaid’s honour that comes with a Caf Champions League qualification.
Despite the clubs having failed to impress over the past few years, the game is still one of the most important fixtures in South Africa because of the rich history between the two outfits.
Xoki’s Pirates are currently third on the log table with 31 points from 20 games while Amakhosi are fifth with 28 points.
The Buccaneers will be looking to get one over their nemesis after Chiefs won the first round of the derby 1-0, thanks to a long-range goal by Yusuf Maart early in the season.
“It will be good if that happens (stay solid at the back) because it will mean we already have one foot in (winning) the game,” Xoki said.
“If you keep it clean at the back and you score one goal, you win the game.
“For us we always make sure that we are solid as a team and make other teams know that we are a tough team to beat. That always gives us an advantage going into the game.”
Pirates have done a proper study of their opponent that is fresh from a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Golden Arrows on Sunday.
On the other hand, the Sea Robbers are high in spirits after their 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United last Friday.
“We know their weaknesses and strengths and I’m sure they also know ours,” Xoki said.
“We have to make sure that we apply ourselves correctly on the day and execute the plans that we have. We have to play as a team and avoid playing to the occasion.
“The preparations are done during the week and we have to do that in the game.”
Pirates will be without their coach Jose Riveiro on the bench as he is still serving the last game of his two-match suspension.
However, the coach doesn’t believe that will have an impact on the outcome of the game because he has a great support staff.
