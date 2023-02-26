Soccer

Spurs sink toothless Chelsea to pile more misery on Potter

26 February 2023 - 18:50 By William Schomberg
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal in their Premier League match against Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on February 26 2023.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal in their Premier League match against Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on February 26 2023.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Tottenham Hotspur bolstered their hopes for a top four finish and extended Chelsea's miserable run under coach Graham Potter with a 2-0 Premier League win over the Blues on Sunday, thanks to second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane.

Seconds after the break, Skipp picked up a poor clearance by Chelsea's British record signing Enzo Fernandez and fired in from more than 20 yards, his shot going in off the bar after Kepa Arrizabalaga could not get enough of a hand on it.

Chelsea, who have now won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions, struggled to respond and in the 82nd minute Kane secured the win for Spurs when he pounced at the far post after a corner by Son Heung-min was flicked on by Eric Dier.

Chelsea failed to score for fourth time in five league games despite spending about £300m on players in January alone.

The win — the first for the hosts in nine league games against Chelsea — kept Spurs fourth on the table, four points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United who have two games in hand.

“Chelsea have been a difficult opponent for us over the last few years,” Kane told the BBC. “So it's a really important win to keep us around fourth. Overall I thought we deserved the win.”

Chelsea sit in 10th position, 14 points behind Spurs and 10 clear of the relegation zone, representing a calamitous loss of form for a side who won the Champions League under former coach Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

Liverpool's season not one for history books, admits Klopp

Liverpool's performance this season will not be one for the history books, manager Juergen Klopp said after Saturday's goalless draw at Crystal ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Potter, who took over at Stamford Bridge when Tuchel was fired by Chelsea's American owners last September, gave striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a rare chance off the bench and brought on expensive January signing Mykhailo Mudryrk in his desperate search for a goal.

But Spurs could have won by more, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hitting the post in the first half.

Spurs assistant coach Cristian Stellini, deputising for Antonio Conte who is recovering from surgery, said: “Our desire was win, play a great game and to fight for every ball and we are happy for the fans, the club and of course for us and Antonio who is still at home.”

Stellini told the BBC he expected Conte to be back this week.

Chelsea could have been reduced to 10 men shortly before half time when winger Hakim Ziyech was shown a red card for his part in a melee, only for the punishment to be downgraded to a yellow card after a VAR review.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Winning cup will put United where they belong, says Antony

Winning the League Cup final today would be the first step in putting Manchester United back where they belong, says Brazilian winger Antony ahead of ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu’s body arrives home in Accra

Draped in Ghana's national flag, Atsu's coffin was received at the capital's Kotoko International Airport by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and a ...
Sport
6 days ago

Spurs call for action after 'reprehensible' online racist abuse of Son

Tottenham Hotspur have called on social media companies to take action after forward Son Heung-min was subjected to "utterly reprehensible" online ...
Sport
6 days ago

Wall Street brings its financial engineering to English football

Chelsea’s new US private-equity owners are betting their know-how will make the London club more valuable than some of its biggest rivals
Sport
6 days ago

Gvardiol header earns Leipzig 1-1 draw against Manchester City

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol powered home a towering header in 70th-minute to earn them a 1-1 draw against visitors Manchester City in their ...
Sport
3 days ago

Revealed: Revived Man Utd star Jadon Sancho turned to Benni McCarthy for help

Old Trafford was singing Benni McCarthy's name on Sunday after he helped revive the form of some of the world's most talented footballers.
Sport
5 days ago

Liverpool owner John Henry rules out sale of the club

Liverpool's American owner John Henry has said there are no plans to sell the Premier League club after the Merseyside outfit's owners said in ...
Sport
5 days ago

Red-hot Rashford nets double as Man United see off Leicester

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's superb run of form continued as he netted a goal in each half of his side's 3-0 Premier League win over ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Percy Tau's Al Ahly end Sundowns' winning run with draw in Cairo Soccer
  2. Proteas Women into World Cup final Cricket
  3. ‘It took one friendly’: how Pirates star Saleng got his break in football Sport
  4. Percy Tau and Al Ahly threaten Rulani Mokwena and Sundowns’ winning run Soccer
  5. Mdu is a special player: Zwane gushes as Chiefs youngster shines in first derby Soccer

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses