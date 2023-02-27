Chippa United sack Mammila and bring back Lentjies

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has been shown the revolving door at the notoriously trigger-happy club by chair Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi.

This comes after the team’s 2-1 DStv Premiership defeat to Moroka Swallows at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Mammila confirmed his dismissal to TimesLIVE on Monday morning.

He has been replaced by former coach Kurt Lentjies, who returned to the team as an assistant earlier this month.

Former journeyman administrator Mammila’s appointment to the bench, first as an assistant coach and then replacing Daine Klate as head coach seven games into the 2022-23 season, raised eyebrows.