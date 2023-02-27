Future looking bright again at Man Utd as King Erik delivers silverware

A defence built around the terrier-like Lisandro Martinez and the cultured Raphael Varane snuffed out Newcastle on Sunday, winger Antony is becoming a fan favourite and even old-fashioned centre-forward Wout Weghorst, a puzzling signing at the time, looks as though he would run through brick walls for Ten Hag.

It is not so much about individuals though. For Ten Hag the key is having every player pulling in the same direction.

“Winning a trophy shows that its worth it to suffer and sacrifice to give your best every day,” he said. “If you want to prove something you have to win something.

“This shows we are on a good pathway and it's going in the right direction. We will be happy for 24 hours but we will not be satisfied because satisfaction leads to laziness.”

Ten Hag said the confidence of Sunday's win could be a crucial for the rest of the season.

“I hope this is a big inspiration, but you can't look too far ahead. It's a big win this and we are really happy tonight.

“Winning breeds confidence as long as you don't go over the top and keep doing the right things.”

