It’s not just about beating Pirates: Zwane after Chiefs’ derby double
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs have to improve their consistency in the DStv Premiership to fulfil their ambition of being regulars in the Caf Champions League, a competition coach Arthur Zwane says will develop the stature of the club on the continent.
Zwane was happy to see Chiefs complete a league double in 2022-23 over Orlando Pirates with a 1-0 victory at FNB Stadium on Saturday, but clarified Chiefs are aiming for much more than winning the Soweto derby as regularly as they have in the last three seasons. It was their fifth successive league win in the derby.
“I will be honest, we play to win every game even though the results have been fluctuating," Zwane said of Chiefs' inconsistency this season.
"We play to win every game and we’d like to be up there [on the log] because I’ve tasted the sweetness of being in the Champions League. [Chiefs lost in the final against Al Ahly in 2021 when Zwane was caretaker coach in the semifinals].
"That’s the only way we can grow as a team. Our players will grow through participating in such a demanding competition.
"The competition will be good for us and it’s good for our supporters and the history of this club. We have to compete at that level year in and year out."
Zwane, though, also could not hide his excitement at the double over Pirates in his first season as head coach after Bucs substitute centre back Olisah Ndah's 89th-minute own goal was decisive on Saturday.
Zwane went into the match under pressure with Chiefs wallowing in fifth place and having continued their erratic form with a 3-2 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows in Polokwane last Sunday.
"For our supporters, yes, we always want to see them happy, but [also] it’s another six points for us.
"I don’t want to focus only on beating Pirates. We want to beat all the teams we come across because the league is a marathon. It’s not just about winning against Pirates but, yes, it’s very important for us as a club knowing the history [between the sides]."
Chiefs can rise from fifth when they meet fourth-placed league rookies Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Saturday. Bay, who have lost their last three matches, are above Chiefs on goal difference.
