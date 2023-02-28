Soccer

Here’s who Pitso thinks are the best left-wingers of all time

28 February 2023 - 11:49
Al-Ahli Saudi FC coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Image: Twitter/ Al-Ahli Saudi Club

Ryan Giggs and John Barnes are among the greatest left-wingers Pitso Mosimane has ever seen play football.

The Al-Ahli Saudi head coach said former the Manchester United left-winger and the former Liverpool left-winger, respectively, were the “best of all time”. 

Mosimane revealed this during a Q&A on TikTok. 

“Ryan Giggs, maybe? John Barnes [and] Ryan Giggs,” he said. 

“Barnes used to dribble everybody and go through and score. Same as Giggs. Those are the ones who come to my mind. But, we have a lot. The world has a lot of top left-wingers.”

Barnes played for Liverpool between 1987 and 1997. He won three league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his time at the club.

Ryan Giggs was a key member of Manchester United's winning teams in the 1990s and 2000s. He has 34 career trophies and is one of the most decorated players in the game. His honours include 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League titles, four FA Cup wins, one Uefa Super Cup and one Fifa Club World Cup. 

Previously, Mosimane said Gavin Hunt was a better coach than him. 

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mosimane commended SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews for sticking with Hunt.

“I said it when Gavin Hunt was going through that small, temporary bad patch — that it was a hiccup. He is a good coach who has won many trophies. He can’t become a bad coach overnight. Thanks Stan Matthews for understanding football,” said Mosimane. 

“Gavin Hunt is better than all of us, myself included. He did not win trophies at Sundowns. He won the PSL League title three times at SuperSport. I only came second repeatedly. Think about it. He is a top coach.”

