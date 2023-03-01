Soccer

‘Like a mechanic with an oil stain’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on Mvala’s bloody situation

01 March 2023 - 13:12 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Mothobi Mvala during the DStv Premiership match against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 7 2022. File image
Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Mothobi Mvala during the DStv Premiership match against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 7 2022. File image
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says Mothobi Mvala’s repeated head injuries are not a cause for concern.  

It has been noticeable that Mvala often finishes the games he plays for Sundowns with a bloodstained bandage on his head.  

In sport, head injuries are treated with extra caution as they have ended the careers of many sports stars in various codes. But Mokwena said Masandawana’s medical team have not flagged any problems about Mvala.  

The coach said it’s the physical way the combative former Highlands Park star plays that leads to him often having his head strapped up.   

“The head injuries are just unfortunate,” Mokwena said.  

“Like a teacher who goes home with a lot of chalk stains, like a mechanic who goes home with a lot of oil stains, unfortunately Mothobi has a situation where in a game he gets a bit of blood on the jersey.  

“I think it’s a demonstration of not only commitment and 'steelness' of a human being [he is], but his character is just that.

I'm sure whoever wins Footballer of the Season will be from Sundowns: Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is confident Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season will again be won by one of his players.
Sport
1 day ago

“As long [as the injuries] are not severe and the situations don’t demand further medical prognosis I don’t really have an opinion on it.”  

After playing mostly as a central or attacking midfielder at Highlands, 28-year-old Bafana Bafana international Mvala has been converted into a centreback this season by Mokwena.  

As a midfielder, he used to bang in goals for the Lions of the North in the DStv Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship. Now he seemingly bangs heads as a defender.

Mvala and runaway DStv Premiership leaders Sundowns will hope to continue their excellent form in their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Thursday evening (6pm).  

The two sides were the finalists in the competition last season where Downs emerged 2-1 winners in the tightly contested match in Rustenburg. 

MORE:

Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds

She would have been proud after her son was honoured as one of the 50 Icons of Soweto
Sport
20 hours ago

Former referee Ace Ncobo returns to PSL as general manager

Former Fifa referee Andile “Ace” Ncobo has returned to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to assume his old position of general manager.
Sport
22 hours ago

WATCH | Fans in Orlando Pirates colours seen attacking BMW outside FNB Stadium after derby

A video of football fans dressed in Orlando Pirates colours is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.
Sport
2 days ago
