‘Like a mechanic with an oil stain’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on Mvala’s bloody situation
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says Mothobi Mvala’s repeated head injuries are not a cause for concern.
It has been noticeable that Mvala often finishes the games he plays for Sundowns with a bloodstained bandage on his head.
In sport, head injuries are treated with extra caution as they have ended the careers of many sports stars in various codes. But Mokwena said Masandawana’s medical team have not flagged any problems about Mvala.
The coach said it’s the physical way the combative former Highlands Park star plays that leads to him often having his head strapped up.
“The head injuries are just unfortunate,” Mokwena said.
“Like a teacher who goes home with a lot of chalk stains, like a mechanic who goes home with a lot of oil stains, unfortunately Mothobi has a situation where in a game he gets a bit of blood on the jersey.
“I think it’s a demonstration of not only commitment and 'steelness' of a human being [he is], but his character is just that.
I'm sure whoever wins Footballer of the Season will be from Sundowns: Mokwena
