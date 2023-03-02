Arsenal thrash Everton to go five points clear, Liverpool beat Wolves

“I am delighted with the win and the way we played after the first 25 minutes. We had some difficulties at the start,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

“Once we scored the first goal, the game unlocked. We needed a magic moment and Bukayo produced that. After that we grew and deserved to win the game.

“We played really well in the second half and could have scored more.”

Also on Wednesday night, Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah scored second-half goals as Liverpool battled to a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to boost their hopes of European football next season.

Liverpool climbed to sixth spot on 39 points, ahead of Fulham on goal difference and with a game in hand, but the home side were forced to work hard on a rainy night at Anfield.

“We controlled the game without creating hugely, but we found our rhythm back,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said in a TV interview as his side claimed their third win in an unbeaten four-game Premier League run.

“You have to break an opponent down step by step, it's not often they make mistakes and you get easy goals in the 420 or something games I've had here.”

His side now face a resurgent Manchester United, who are 10 points ahead of Liverpool in third spot, on Sunday.

“It's a big game anyway, against a team in form. We have to be ready, and we will give them a big fight,” Klopp said.

