Soccer

Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training

02 March 2023 - 09:04 By Mahlatse Mphahlele and Marc Strydom
Sipho Mbule (left) in action for Mamelodi Sundowns against Richards Bay FC in the Nedbank Cup last 32 match at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on February 7 2023.
Sipho Mbule (left) in action for Mamelodi Sundowns against Richards Bay FC in the Nedbank Cup last 32 match at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on February 7 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have been rocked by incidents of two of their big-name stars, Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule, allegedly arriving for training at their base at Chloorkop under the influence of alcohol.

Two reliable sources who did not want to be named told TimesLIVE the incidents were separate.

The sources said Bafana Bafana international Mbule, 24, who had a long history of misdemeanours at former club SuperSport United, was sent home from a training session “about two weeks ago” because he arrived apparently inebriated.

The midfielder last played in Sundowns' 3-2 Nedbank Cup last-32 win against Richards Bay FC at Loftus Stadium on February 7, where he was man of the match. His disappearance from the team sheet since sparked speculation he had a disciplinary issue.

I'm sure whoever wins Footballer of the Season will be from Sundowns: Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is confident Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season will again be won by one of his players.
Sport
1 day ago

Last week Wednesday, before the team’s departure for their 2-2 Caf Champions League group stage draw against Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday night, 32-year-old former Bafana midfield star Jali reported at Chloorkop allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

One source said he believed Jali, who was a star player at Downs in 2021-22 but battling for game time this season, is frustrated the club does not want to release him from the remaining months of his contract so he can join Kaizer Chiefs, who have shown interest in signing him.

In August 2020, during the lockdown for Covid-19, Jali was at loggerheads with former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane as he reported for their training camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg under the influence of alcohol.

Downs have ruled the roost in South African domestic football winning five successive DStv Premiership titles, and the foundation of that dominance was laid on high levels of discipline from their players.

Sundowns have not received offers for Cassius Mailula: Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns have not received any offers for exciting attacker Cassius Mailula, says Rulani Mokwena.
Sport
1 day ago

“There have been incidents of ill-discipline recently and this has the potential to disrupt the dressing room,” one of the sources said.

“Players behave in an unusual manner for different reasons but ill-discipline is something that is not tolerated at this level.”

Runaway Premiership leaders Sundowns are matches away from clinching their sixth championship on the trot but the change room turmoil has the potential to derail their Nedbank Cup and Champions League campaigns if not dealt with properly.

Downs coach Rulani Mokwena was asked at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of their Nedbank Cup last-16 game against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein on Thursday about the mysterious absence of Mbule from the Brazilians' line-up in recent weeks.

“Unfortunately Sipho is suspended for the next match so he's not in contention. But one game at a time and we'll see how we can go with Sipho leading up to Stellenbosch [Downs' league away match on Sunday],” he responded.

Attempts since Wednesday afternoon to obtain comment from Sundowns' media department were not successful at the time of publishing.

Downs executive: legal and commercial Yogesh Singh could not be reached via numerous attempts to call him on his cellphone, a WhatsApp message and an SMS.

Attempts to reach Mike Makaab — the intermediary, or agent, who represents both players — on his cellphone and via a WhatsApp message were also not successful.

The club's or agent's responses will be added here if they arrive after publishing.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘Like a mechanic with an oil stain’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on Mvala’s bloody situation

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says Mothobi Mvala’s head injuries are not a cause for concern.
Sport
22 hours ago

‘We wanted all three points’: Mokwena after Sundowns’ draw against Ahly in Cairo

Such is the elite level at which Mamelodi Sundowns are operating that a fighting 2-2 Caf Champions League draw against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Here’s who Pitso thinks are the best left-wingers of all time

Ryan Giggs and John Barnes are among the greatest left-wingers Pitso Mosimane has ever seen playing football.
Sport
1 day ago

Stay or go? Big name Kaizer Chiefs stars who face an uncertain future

Kaizer Chiefs have a number of big name players whose contracts end in June and who will have started the negotiating process to renew or move on.
Sport
21 hours ago

SuperSport attacker Zakhele Lepasa opens up on sickening social media abuse

SuperSport United striker Zakhele Lepasa has developed such a thick skin that social media trolls don’t faze him anymore.
Sport
19 hours ago

Percy Tau's Al Ahly end Sundowns' winning run with draw in Cairo

It was billed as a match that was going to be a stern test for Rulani Mokwena and his Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African champions did just ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport
  2. WATCH | Jabu Mahlangu slams Chiefs and Pirates for playing ‘imihlola’ in derby Soccer
  3. Here’s who Pitso thinks are the best left-wingers of all time Soccer
  4. Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training Soccer
  5. WATCH | Benni McCarthy reacts to praise as Robert Marawa hails ‘serial winner’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees