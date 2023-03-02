Man United fight back to win, Spurs and Southampton out

West Ham, who have won only once at Old Trafford in their last 22 visits, took advantage of sloppy defending to open the scoring.

Tomas Soucek kept the ball in play on the left touchline and as Manchester United players appealed for a throw-in, the Czech played the ball to Benrahma who fired a shot past David De Gea into the top corner.

United thought they had equalised when Bruno Fernandes found Casemiro with a pinpoint free kick, but his headed effort was disallowed for offside.

The game looked set for extra time until Argentine forward Garnacho controlled the ball inside West Ham's penalty area before curling a shot past keeper Alphonse Areola.

Brazilian Fred added a third and the 12-time FA Cup winners advanced to a sixth-round home tie against Fulham.

“I had a strong feeling we still could win the game. You saw the belief, there was composure, there was never a moment of panic,” Ten Hag said.

Tottenham suffered a 1-0 defeat at Championship side Sheffield United after Iliman Ndiaye scored 11 minutes from time to stun the visitors.

Grimsby Town, 16th in League Two, continued their dream FA Cup run as two penalties by Gavan Holohan knocked out Southampton 2-1 at their own ground and sent the fourth-tier side into the last eight for the first time in 84 years.

Grimsby led 2-0 soon after half time but Southampton pulled one back through Duje Caleta-Car to ensure a tense finale.

“Just delighted for the players. We kept disciplined. Look at what that means to the support,” Grimsby manager Paul Hurst told ITV.

“We turned up, hoping for a miracle and to be in the quarterfinal is incredible. It is just a fantastic day.”

Grimsby are only the sixth team from the fourth tier or below to reach the last eight of the FA Cup since the introduction of the division in 1958-59.

Championship leaders Burnley beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 in the other tie to set up a quarterfinal trip to champions Manchester City.