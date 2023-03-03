Moloi-Motsepe gave a glimpse into the couple's hectic schedules, saying they had just arrived from Paris and were “very fortunate to travel the world”.
“I have been to about 20 countries on the continent through football. I have watched women's soccer. I have watched the best of male football. I have been really lucky to meet young people on the continent.
“For me it makes the work of the Motsepe Foundation worthwhile when I see the impact the foundation and its staff are having on the continent.”
Motsepe said the foundation is committed to investing in the education, development and growth of youth across the continent in football, music, netball and other sports.
“Our partnership with the department of basic education has over many years made contributions to the upliftment and improvement in quality and standard of school football, African choral and indigenous music and netball.
“The Motsepe Foundation decided to increase the donation in the new agreement by more than 100% and contribute to ensuring youth in South Africa can perform and compete successfully with the best in the world in football, music and netball.
“Academic success and in football, music, netball and other sports create a solid foundation to pursue a promising future in these areas.”
WATCH | ‘Kumnandi ekhaya’ ... ‘I'm not sure about that’ — Motsepe’s wife delivers jab over his busy schedule
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
Precious Moloi-Motsepe drew laughs and awkward shuffles this week when she weighed in on life at home amid her husband's busy schedule.
Moloi-Motsepe presented a Motsepe Foundation press conference on Thursday to announce an increase in its donation to the basic education department for the development and growth of school sport and promotion of African and indigenous music to R150m.
During the conference, Motsepe reflected on his travels across the world as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and whether it took a toll on his home life.
He responded that all was well at home, to which his wife responded: “I'm not sure about that,” with a laugh.
As the hall filled with laughs, nervous giggles and shuffles, Motsepe said: “When you are in doubt, listen to what I say. It's good at home.”
