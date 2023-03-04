Chelsea overcome Leeds 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

A leaping header from France defender Wesley Forfana earned Chelsea a rare goal and Premier League win against struggling Leeds United in a nervous encounter on Saturday, easing some pressure on coach Graham Potter.

Chelsea were dominant in the first half and on-loan Portuguese Joao Felix rattled the bar but it was not until the 53rd minute that Fofana put away Ben Chilwell's corner. Fans greeted the goal - only the second scored at home in 2023 - with surprise and relief.

It was the first win since Jan. 15 for Potter's side who were forced to defend in numbers in the second half as Leeds, who have earned only six points away from home this season, sought an equaliser.

Chelsea had two golden chances in the first half, when Kai Havertz was through on goal waited half a second too long to shoot and his chip was well saved by advancing goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the 15th minute.