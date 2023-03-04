Soccer

Chelsea overcome Leeds 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

04 March 2023 - 19:39 By Reuters
Wesley Fofana of Chelsea applauds the fans after the Premier League match against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on March 04, 2023 in London, England.
Wesley Fofana of Chelsea applauds the fans after the Premier League match against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on March 04, 2023 in London, England.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

A leaping header from France defender Wesley Forfana earned Chelsea a rare goal and Premier League win against struggling Leeds United in a nervous encounter on Saturday, easing some pressure on coach Graham Potter.

Chelsea were dominant in the first half and on-loan Portuguese Joao Felix rattled the bar but it was not until the 53rd minute that Fofana put away Ben Chilwell's corner. Fans greeted the goal - only the second scored at home in 2023 - with surprise and relief.

It was the first win since Jan. 15 for Potter's side who were forced to defend in numbers in the second half as Leeds, who have earned only six points away from home this season, sought an equaliser.

Chelsea had two golden chances in the first half, when Kai Havertz was through on goal waited half a second too long to shoot and his chip was well saved by advancing goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the 15th minute.

WATCH | 'Messi, we're waiting for you': Gunmen threaten Lionel Messi after shooting at wife's shop in Argentina

The shooting attack on a supermarket belonging to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of soccer star Lionel Messi, on Thursday has reopened the ...
News
1 day ago

Seven minutes later Raheem Sterling cut the ball back for Joao Felix but his shot hit the bar.

Joao Felix also shot wide from a Chilwell cross and Fofana headed over the bar from a corner.

Wing back Chilwell proved the difference for Chelsea and, along with Joao Felix and Sterling, was involved in most of their dangerous moves.

After Potter withdrew Sterling and Joao Felix midway through the second half, the home side were pinned back by Leeds who surged forward but were ultimately toothless.

Weston McKennie and captain Luke Ayling both sent second-half shots wide. In stoppage time Meslier joined his team mates in the Chelsea area for a corner and connected with the ball but his solid header went straight into the arms of Chelsea counterpart Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The narrow and not entirely convincing win leaves Chelsea in 10th place but is a boost before their second leg last-16 Champions League game with Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, when they need to score twice to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

Leeds remain a point above the relegation zone.

MORE:

Action is priority for Ace Ncobo as he knuckles down on return to the PSL

Andile “Ace” Ncobo does not want to get ahead of himself as he embarks on his second stint as general manager at the Premier Soccer League.
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘Kumnandi ekhaya’ ... ‘I'm not sure about that’ — Motsepe’s wife delivers jab over his busy schedule

Precious Moloi-Motsepe drew laughs and awkward shuffles this week when she weighed in on life at home amid her husband's busy schedule.
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal seal last-gasp win in thriller

Arsenal survived a massive scare in their pursuit of the Premier League title as they came back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 with a ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs intensify race for number two with slender win over 10-man Richards Bay

Caf Champions League football next season remains a possibility for Kaizer Chiefs after their slender 1-0 win over a 10-man Richards Bay FC in a DStv ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Swallows coach Middendorp disappointed over lack of energy in heavy defeat to Pirates

Swallow coach Ernst Middendorp was bitterly disappointed by the lack of energy from his players during the 4-1 DStv Premiership defeat by Orlando ...
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Kumnandi ekhaya’ ... ‘I'm not sure about that’ — Motsepe’s wife ... Soccer
  2. Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training Soccer
  3. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport
  4. Stay or go? Big name Kaizer Chiefs stars who face an uncertain future Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts Sport

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests