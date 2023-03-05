Guardiola not surprised by Foden's return to form for Man City

“Accept: I can do better. Come back to your principles and step by step you will be back.”

Foden showed brilliant control muscling through the Newcastle defence to give City the lead in the 15th minute — his fourth goal in a week after netting one against Bournemouth and two against Bristol City in the FA Cup.

His diagonal shot glanced off the foot of Newcastle defender Sven Botman and into the net.

Guardiola said Foden has been “one of the most important players up-front” in recent weeks, creating chances for players like striker Erling Haaland when he wasn't scoring himself.

“What happened with Phil was completely, completely normal,” the Spaniard said. “I said, the bad moments, these too shall pass. It's always like that.”

Reuters

