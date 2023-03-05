I started to run and didn’t know where to: Arteta on Arsenal’s epic win
When Reiss Nelson's piledriver bulged the net in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory for Arsenal over Bournemouth on Saturday manager Mikel Arteta admits he lost all sense of control.
As home fans in the Emirates Stadium went berserk, Arsenal's substitutes streamed onto the pitch, Nelson karate-kicked the corner flag and Arteta was overcome with euphoria.
No wonder, because victory from a 2-0 deficit kept Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with both sides having 12 games left.
𝙐𝙉𝘽𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙀𝙑𝘼𝘽𝙀 𝙎𝘾𝙀𝙉𝙀𝙎 𝘼𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙀𝙈𝙄𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙎 😱😱😱— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 4, 2023
Arsenal fight back from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 with the last kick of the game!
The mark of the future champions? 👀 pic.twitter.com/eIz1a0EJ2w
Arteta, who kicked every ball throughout an enthralling contest, conceded it was the most emotional moment he had experienced since returning to the club as manager.
“It was probably the loudest and most emotional moment we have lived together,” he said. “The journey that we've been on together and how the supporters and team are together, adding the important moment we had today, it was very special.
"[When the winner went in] you lose sight of where you are. I started to run and I didn't really know where I was running to.
“But just looking at the faces of everybody, the staff, the players, our fans with that joy in their eyes, it's great to live. It was an extraordinary day, a beautiful experience.”
It was the kind of result that can often be pivotal in title races and the mood among fans streaming out at the end was that Arsenal are in sight of their first title since 2004.
The way they responded after losing a goal inside the opening 10 seconds and then going 2-0 down before the hour mark when Marcos Senesi headed in was magnificent.
🗣️ "When the ball came out I was just so excited and my eyes lit up!"— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 4, 2023
Reiss Nelson is the hero of the day for Arsenal, here's his reaction to the goal. pic.twitter.com/shyYXgHYuS
Thomas Partey and substitute Ben White evened it up before Nelson, who also came off the bench, fired home with almost the last kick of the game.
Former Arsenal title winner Paul Merson said it was a huge moment in the title race.
“I think they won the league,” Merson told Sky Sports. “They just keep on going and don't know when they're beaten.
“It's four [Premier League wins] on the trot and you've got to remember the roll they were on before they started winning those games. They went 1-0 down at Villa after 10 minutes when they hadn't won for three games, had just been well-beaten by Man City and they bounced back.”
Arsenal's next three league games are against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Leeds United before a trip to Liverpool.
