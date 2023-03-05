I started to run and didn’t know where to: Arteta on Arsenal’s epic win

When Reiss Nelson's piledriver bulged the net in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory for Arsenal over Bournemouth on Saturday manager Mikel Arteta admits he lost all sense of control.

As home fans in the Emirates Stadium went berserk, Arsenal's substitutes streamed onto the pitch, Nelson karate-kicked the corner flag and Arteta was overcome with euphoria.

No wonder, because victory from a 2-0 deficit kept Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with both sides having 12 games left.