Mbappé beats PSG all-time scoring record as French champions extend lead

Kylian Mbappé became Paris St-Germain's all-time top scorer when he helped his side extend their Ligue 1 lead to a provisional 11 points in a 4-2 home win against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Mbappé found the back of the net two minutes into stoppage time for his 201st goal in all competitions with PSG, improving the mark he shared with Edinson Cavani.

The club organised a short ceremony after the final whistle, with a big portrait of Mbappé displayed at Parc des Princes in Paris.