Raging Ten Hag slams Man United as ‘unprofessional’ for Liverpool meltdown

“The senior players were embarrassing. They didn't show any leadership skills,” he said.

“A really tough day for Man United and thank goodness I have never been part of losing like that. The players will be ashamed - when the going got tough, they went missing.”

United arrived at Anfield unbeaten in 11 games, including their League Cup victory and a come-from-behind win over West Ham in the FA Cup.

Ten Hag said they played a “decent” first half but things turned bad after half time.

“They didn't co-operate together any more and they didn't fulfil their jobs. There are many things - it makes me angry to concede goals so easily.”

Ten Hag said United, who host Real Betis in the first leg of a Europa League last 16 match on Thursday, needed to learn from the defeat.

“We had so many good results in the last week and months. So many good performances. And this was a really bad performance.”

Reuters

