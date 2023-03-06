Soccer

Raging Ten Hag slams Man United as ‘unprofessional’ for Liverpool meltdown

06 March 2023 - 07:59 By Lori Ewing
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores the team's seventh goal as Diogo Dalot of Manchester United attempts to clear the line during the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool on March 5 2023.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag called his side's performance “unprofessional” after their worst league loss since 1931 on Sunday, 7-0 to Liverpool at Anfield.

“The result is quite obvious. It's unprofessional,” said Ten Hag, whose side had been riding high a week ago after winning the League Cup final against Newcastle United, with talk of them making a late push for the Premier League title.

Trailing 1-0 after Sunday's first half, United unravelled after the break.

“We were so unprofessional about decisions - moving forward, giving the space away in the back, in the midfield, not tracking back. Then it's 3-0, then the game goes,” Ten Hag said.

“But then, as a team, you have to stick together, and that is what we didn't do. And that was a surprise for me.

“I haven't seen this from my team. I don't think it's Manchester United. So it's really bad and poor.”

Former United captain Roy Keane said it was a “shocking day”.

All of the goals from Liverpool's emphatic 7-0 win over Manchester United.

“The senior players were embarrassing. They didn't show any leadership skills,” he said.

“A really tough day for Man United and thank goodness I have never been part of losing like that. The players will be ashamed - when the going got tough, they went missing.”

United arrived at Anfield unbeaten in 11 games, including their League Cup victory and a come-from-behind win over West Ham in the FA Cup.

Ten Hag said they played a “decent” first half but things turned bad after half time.

“They didn't co-operate together any more and they didn't fulfil their jobs. There are many things - it makes me angry to concede goals so easily.”

Ten Hag said United, who host Real Betis in the first leg of a Europa League last 16 match on Thursday, needed to learn from the defeat.

“We had so many good results in the last week and months. So many good performances. And this was a really bad performance.” 

Reuters

