Salah savours ‘one of my best days’ breaking Fowler’s Liverpool record

“I think we succeeded in taking advantage of all the chances and our finishing was great from all the players” Salah, who scored his first Liverpool goal in 2017, added.

In addition to Salah’s brace, forwards Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez each scored twice before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to send Juergen Klopp's side into seventh heaven.

“After we all scored the goals I wanted Firmino and [Diogo] Jota to score, and Firmino was able to score,” Salah said.

On Saturday, Liverpool visit Bournemouth, who lost 3-2 away to leaders Arsenal on Saturday, before travelling to Real Madrid next week Wednesday in the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie trying to overturn their 5-2 defeat at Anfield.

Reuters

