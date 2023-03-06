Soccer

Salah savours ‘one of my best days’ breaking Fowler’s Liverpool record

06 March 2023 - 12:51 By Osama Khairy
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their sixth goal with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League game against Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool on March 5 2023.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their sixth goal with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League game against Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool on March 5 2023.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrated what he described as “one of my best days” by scoring twice in a record 7-0 hammering of arch-rivals Manchester United to become the Merseyside club's Premier League top scorer on Sunday.

Salah claimed the individual record with their fourth and sixth goals in the second half at Anfield and took off his shirt to celebrate his club's biggest-ever win over United.

Salah, who scored for a sixth straight match against United in all competitions, reached 129 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League, taking him past the mark of Englishman Robbie Fowler, who congratulated the Egyptian on Twitter.

“I cannot describe it. This is one of my best days of my life, and I broke the record that I was seeking from the time I came to the club,” Salah told beIN Sports with a smile.

“We entered the match, and our goal was to win. Everyone was hungry to score, and we scored seven and I hope this will give us a boost [but] not excessive confidence; and also we [that] can continue to win until we end the season in the top four.”

Liverpool's fourth win in five league matches lifted them above Newcastle United into fifth spot on 42 points, three behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

“I think we succeeded in taking advantage of all the chances and our finishing was great from all the players” Salah, who scored his first Liverpool goal in 2017, added.

In addition to Salah’s brace, forwards Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez each scored twice before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to send Juergen Klopp's side into seventh heaven.

“After we all scored the goals I wanted Firmino and [Diogo] Jota to score, and Firmino was able to score,” Salah said.

On Saturday, Liverpool visit Bournemouth, who lost 3-2 away to leaders Arsenal on Saturday, before travelling to Real Madrid next week Wednesday in the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie trying to overturn their 5-2 defeat at Anfield. 

Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Raging Ten Hag slams Man United as ‘unprofessional’ for Liverpool meltdown

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag called his side's performance "unprofessional" after their worst league loss since 1931 on Sunday, 7-0 to ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United for seven in record win

Liverpool brought Manchester United's bandwagon to a shuddering halt as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice in a record 7-0 ...
Sport
17 hours ago

I started to run and didn’t know where to: Arteta on Arsenal’s epic win

When Reiss Nelson's piledriver bulged the net in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory for Arsenal over Bournemouth on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Guardiola not surprised by Foden's return to form for Man City

Phil Foden's dip in form for Manchester City was only ever going to be temporary, manager Pep Guardiola said as he praised the winger for coming back ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Last-gasp win keeps alive Arsenal hopes for title

Arsenal survived a massive scare in their pursuit of the Premier League title as they came back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 with a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Manchester City close gap on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Newcastle

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored as Manchester City kept up the pressure on title-rivals Arsenal with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Kumnandi ekhaya’ ... ‘I'm not sure about that’ — Motsepe’s wife ... Soccer
  2. Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training Soccer
  3. Proteas Women star Laura Wolvaardt is just pitch perfect Sport
  4. Proteas looking for all-rounder and more solid middle order Sport
  5. Fired-up Stellenbosch end Mamelodi Sundowns’ 15-match record run Soccer

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special