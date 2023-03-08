Kaizer Chiefs want Champions League place more than Confed: Sheppard

“It has to be. It's the top competition and this club deserves to be there. With the stature of the club and its history, that is the space that we need to be talking about.
“Yes, this cup gives us an opportunity to play in the Confederation Cup but to be honest, we want to have a Champions League spot.”
Casric bought the first division franchise of Free State Stars in August 2022 and relocated the team to Mpumalanga.
Amakhosi have suffered some infamous embarrassments against clubs from lower divisions in the Nedbank, including being knocked out by Richards Bay FC — then still in the NFD — last season. Chiefs lost to first division TS Galaxy in the 2019 final.
Sheppard said this time they won’t be caught off guard as they have done extensive scouting of Casric.
“We have got two loanees there, [Keletso] Sifama and [Sibusiso] Milazi, and we have obviously been monitoring them and their performances,” he said.
“That has given us an opportunity to see one or two of their games with our analysts. So, we have a bit of information.
“But I think the main focus will be on how we set up and how we prepare going into this game because as much as we have all the information on them, we still need to go and play our game and get the victory to get into the quarterfinals.”
Chiefs will be without their striker Christian Saile who is suspended.
While Kaizer Chiefs plan to give it their all in an attempt to win the Nedbank Cup, assistant coach Dillon Sheppard says qualifying for the Caf Champions League over the Confederation Cup is a top priority for the club.
Chiefs still have chance of clinching a place in either continental tournament by winning the Nedbank Cup — to qualify for the Confed Cup — or finishing in the top two in the DStv Premiership for a place in the more prestigious Champions League. Amakhosi are in fourth position in the league.
The team that finishes third in the Premiership also competes in the Confed.
Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have almost wrapped up the league title race, leaving teams such as Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Richards Bay to battle it out for the second place.
How Kaizer Motaung Jr plans to finally fix Chiefs
That leaves Chiefs with much to play for in the league and cup. Winning the Nedbank is a huge priority for the Soweto giants as they are desperate to end a seven-season trophy drought.
Speaking ahead of their last 16 clash against the Motsepe Foundation Championship’s third-placed side, Casric Stars, at FNB Stadium on Sunday (6pm), Sheppard was asked about the apparent split priority for Amakhosi.
He said Chiefs’ aim is both on winning the Nedbank Cup and securing a Champions League spot, but that the allure of the latter is greater.
Sheppard and head coach Arthur Zwane were part of the technical team that led Amakhosi to the 2021 Champions League final where they lost 3-0 to Al Ahly.
“Once you have a taste of the Champions League and that experience of going all the way to the final like we did, our talk [since] has always been [about] Champions League,” Sheppard said.
SuperSport lose fortress Lucas Moripe as PSL bans matches at stadium
