SuperSport lose fortress Lucas Moripe as PSL bans matches at stadium

SuperSport United will be forced to play their last three home 2022-2023 DStv Premiership fixtures away from Lucas Moripe Stadium after the venue in Atteridgeville was banned from hosting matches by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

This was revealed by club CEO Stan Matthews at the launch of the Jonsson Workwear Open at Steyn City in Johannesburg.

Matthews said Lucas Moripe no longer meets the requirements to host PSL matches.

This means their home matches against AmaZulu on April 23, Stellenbosch FC on May 2 and Kaizer Chiefs on May 13 will have to be played at other venues.

“Lucas Moripe Stadium has been banned, it is no longer fit for usage in the PSL with immediate effect,” Matthews said.