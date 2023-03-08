Soccer

SuperSport lose fortress Lucas Moripe as PSL bans matches at stadium

Matthews looks at alternatives as pitch fails to meet standards

08 March 2023 - 09:19
A general view inside Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

SuperSport United will be forced to play their last three home 2022-2023 DStv Premiership fixtures away from Lucas Moripe Stadium after the venue in Atteridgeville was banned from hosting matches by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

This was revealed by club CEO Stan Matthews at the launch of the Jonsson Workwear Open at Steyn City in Johannesburg.

Matthews said Lucas Moripe no longer meets the requirements to host PSL matches.

This means their home matches against AmaZulu on April 23, Stellenbosch FC on May 2 and Kaizer Chiefs on May 13 will have to be played at other venues.

“Lucas Moripe Stadium has been banned, it is no longer fit for usage in the PSL with immediate effect,” Matthews said.

“Apparently Caf [the Confederation of African Football] also did not pass it as a suitable stadium, so that’s a problem.

“We are looking at alternative venues. We are talking to Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and Isak Steyl at Vaal University of Technology as two smaller grounds we can maybe use for our last two smaller games, and then see where we can take the Chiefs game.”

Matthews said Ellis Park Stadium is being lined up as a venue for their fixture against Chiefs, which is expected to draw a big crowd.

“It has been coming for a while. The match commissioners' reports have been quite harsh on Lucas Moripe for the past few months,” he said.

“We tried as much as we could to get the stadium repaired through the channels and they have not been able to do that in time.

“That’s the reason I’m looking for alternatives for next year and Tsakani Stadium [in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni] would be a great alternative for small games for us.”

Matsatsantsa a Pitori have made their long-time home venue at Lucas Moripe their fortress in the Premiership this season. They are unbeaten there in league matches in 2022-2023 and Matthews admitted playing their matches away from the venue would be a blow to his side.

“I don’t want to move from that venue. I’ve picked up 25 points there in my 11 games and it has been a strong fortress for us except for the Nedbank Cup.

“I didn’t want to leave there, but I also want to play in a stadium that is compliant and satisfies the requirements not only for the PSL, but also Caf if we are thinking that in three or four months we will be playing there.”

The Jonsson Workwear Open was a golf event for the two sports teams the company sponsors, SuperSport and the Lions rugby side. 

