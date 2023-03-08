These games are complicated: Riveiro on Orlando Pirates’ Venda mission

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says his technical team has tried to leave no stone unturned preparing for their Nedbank Cup last 16 match against first division Venda Football Academy, and it will be up to the players to do the same on the field.

Riveiro said Bucs' coaches, as they had ahead of 2-0 their last 32 win against FC All Stars, have drummed it into Pirates' players that matches against lower-tier sides, where the big club has everything to lose and small team precious little, are “complicated”.

The Spaniard said even with Venda in 14th place in the Motsepe Foundation Championship — All Stars are sixth — he will pick his strongest side for Saturday's match at Orlando Stadium (8pm).