These games are complicated: Riveiro on Orlando Pirates’ Venda mission

“Even though we have to assume we're the favourites, you can find yourselves a man down after 15 minutes. And usually these things happen when you're not 100% focused, which can happen when you face teams from a lower league.

“We're trying to work seriously and continue our momentum from the last game.”

Pirates beat Swallows FC 4-1, star attacker Monnapule Saleng notching a hat-trick, in their DStv Premiership game at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday night.

Riveiro ruled out player rotation for what he sees as a tricky encounter, especially when Bucs' matches at the moment are coming at a manageable pace.

“We don't rotate, especially now that we're playing one game a week.

“So if you find any changes in the starting XI from our last game against Swallows it will be because someone is not available or the coach decides to introduce a different profile player for tactics, but not because of rotation.”

Venda have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five NFD matches.

