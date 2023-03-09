Soccer

Mokwena has no idea which Percy Tau will show up against Sundowns at Loftus

09 March 2023 - 16:45
Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sundowns challenges Al Ahly's Percy Tau in the Caf Champions League match at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on February 25 2023.
Image: Ahmed Hassan/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has no clue which Percy Tau is going to turn up in their Caf Champions League Group B clash against Al Ahly at Loftus on Saturday. 

Tau, who made his name at Sundowns, may prove difficult to handle for his former club as he has been used in different attacking options by Al Ahly’s Swiss coach Marcel Koller over the past few weeks. 

“Percy is playing a completely different role. In fact the last three games it was also completely different compared to how he played against us in Cairo,” Mokwena said on Thursday as his team prepared to host Egypt’s Red Devils. 

“Against us in Cairo, he played in three different positions in 90 minutes. He is a very good player, one of our [South Africa’s] best exports. [But] I don’t want to speak too much about him because he is not a Mamelodi Sundowns player.”

Al Ahly arrived in the country on Wednesday having never managed a win in South Africa, but Mokwena reminded that the 10-time Champions League winners are vastly experienced. 

“It is difficult to comment on Al Ahly having never won in SA because when I looked at their team I saw more than 393 Caf Champions League appearances among their starting line-up against us in Cairo. 

“It’s close to 400 appearances — that’s the level of experience they have. Compare that to my team that has about 170-odd Champions League appearances. 

Kaizer Chiefs want Champions League place more than Confed: Sheppard

While Kaizer Chiefs plan to give it their all in an attempt to win the Nedbank Cup, assistant coach Dillon Sheppard says qualifying for the Caf ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Despite the strength and quality they possess, like every other team they have weaknesses and we have to try to win a football match. Regardless of whether we play at 3pm or 6pm, or home or away, it is the same enthusiasm and character. 

“We did it in Cairo and we have to do it again here, the players have to get used to playing games of consequence. The only way they can get used to doing that is to play these games to get that level of experience. 

“We all have to give them a fair chance to make a name for themselves and make history for the football club.” 

Sundowns drew 0-0 against Ahly in Egypt just under two weeks ago. The Brazilians (seven points from three games) would go top of Group B, a point above Sudan's Al-Hilal (nine points from four games) if they beat Al Ahly in Pretoria.

The Red Devils (four points from three games) would then be left with a tough assignment reaching the quarterfinals, needing wins from their last two matches against Hilal and Coton Sport of Cameroon.

