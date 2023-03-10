Rashamuse also shared how they have managed to get the better of the DStv Premiership sides in the Nedbank Cup.
“If you come to a football match, and you are ready and well-structured then you are going to win that match,” he said.
“If you remain focused and stay in the game, you will win the game. That is what we did,” he said.
“I think the lessons we got from this is that if you really want it, you can get it.
“We came here (to the game against AmaZulu) relaxed and very calm. We knew it was not going to be an easy game but we didn’t expect it to go to extra time but because we have been working hard, not only for the Nedbank Cup, also for the league we could take the hammering, hence the performance we gave.”
ABC Motsepe League remain priority for giant killers Dondol Stars
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Dondol Stars co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse says though they have established themselves as giant killers in the Nedbank Cup, getting promoted to the professional ranks of South African football remains their main priority.
The Mamelodi-based team booked its place in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final after beating Premier Soccer League (PSL) side AmaZulu FC by 5-4 on penalties at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
Last month the ABC Motsepe League also knocked the Gavin Hunt-coached SuperSport United out of the running.
While the cup run excites Rashamuse and the rest of the club, he has cautioned they shouldn’t forget their main objective.
Dondol are leading the standings in the Gauteng division of the country’s third tier.
To be promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, they will need to at least make the final of the third tier national playoffs.
“My focus and worry is the ABC Motsepe League. We have to get promoted. That is the main focus for myself and Vinny (co-coach Vincent Rammoni) and the team as a whole,” Rashamuse said.
“But we have created this giant, we are beating teams and we are winning left, right and centre and you don’t know what to say to your players.
“We can’t run away from it, but we will have to get to the party and dance,” he said.
