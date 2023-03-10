Soccer

Sekhukhune book Nedbank Cup quarterfinal place with win over Cape Town Spurs

10 March 2023 - 21:34
Sekhukhune United striker Victor Letsoalo (left), who scored their first goal, is challenged by Logan Brown of Cape Town Spurs during Nedbank Cup 2023 Last 16 match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Sekhukhune United beat Cape Town Spurs 2-0 in their largely uninspiring Nedbank Cup last-16 clash at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night. 

Sekhukhune booked their place in the quarterfinals courtesy of first half goals from attackers Victor Letsoalo and a penalty that was converted by Roderick Kabwe. 

They join Mamelodi Sundowns and giant killers ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars who qualified for this stage with shock wins over fancied SuperSport United and AmaZulu. 

For United, coach Brandon Truter will be hoping this win is the tonic to spark their DStv Premiership campaign as they are currently on a two-match losing streak in the league after defeats to Cape Town City and Royal AM. 

For Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett, this defeat may serve as a blessing in disguise to allow them to fully focus on the Motsepe Foundation Championship where they are in a race for promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL). 

Second-placed Spurs, who have hit recent form with four wins and one draw in their last five matches, are involved in a neck and neck race with Polokwane City and Casric Stars for promotion to the elite league. 

