“It is not a matter of a psychological problem but obviously in the whole world in competitions like the Champions League no one plays at 3pm any more. This is not something that’s not going to affect us.
“What is on our minds right now is that we are going to fight and try to win the game on Saturday.”
El-Shenawy also dismissed suggestions that there is pressure on them.
“We know that the Champions League gets stronger each season and this time it is stronger because teams have improved their squads. Teams are showing better performances and as Al Ahly we always want to be on top.
“We are doing our best, we are preparing for the game against Sundowns and we know that it is our expectation to play games and be on top. We will fight on Saturday and try to win the game against Sundowns.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Al Ahly coach Koller looks to Percy Tau as they take on Sundowns in familiar conditions
Image: Ahmed Hassan/Gallo Images
Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller is looking to Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau to inspire the team in familiar South African conditions and against a familiar foe in Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Egyptian Red Devils take on the Brazilians in this anticipated Champions League group stages clash at Loftus where they are desperate for maximum points.
Three points for Al Ahly will significantly refresh their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages as they have only managed one win from three matches while Sundowns will secure a place in the next round with a win.
“We are very glad that he is a fit and he is in a good rhythm for the games,” said Koller during their training session at Loftus on Friday.
“He is performing well and we hope that he will help us on Saturday with a good performance.”
As they put their finishing touches to their preparations for the match, Tau looked in good spirits as he trained with his teammates at the stadium where he has lots of good memories during his time with Sundowns.
Al Ahly captain and goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy said they are looking for their first win in South Africa.
“I know we have played many times in South Africa and we haven't won, perhaps it is circumstances like the weather but what I can assure our supporters is that we are going to fight to win our first match here in South Africa on Saturday,” said the 34-year-old, adding they will use not use having to play at 3pm as an excuse.
“It is not a matter of a psychological problem but obviously in the whole world in competitions like the Champions League no one plays at 3pm any more. This is not something that’s not going to affect us.
“What is on our minds right now is that we are going to fight and try to win the game on Saturday.”
El-Shenawy also dismissed suggestions that there is pressure on them.
“We know that the Champions League gets stronger each season and this time it is stronger because teams have improved their squads. Teams are showing better performances and as Al Ahly we always want to be on top.
“We are doing our best, we are preparing for the game against Sundowns and we know that it is our expectation to play games and be on top. We will fight on Saturday and try to win the game against Sundowns.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Rulani Mokwena not surprised Sundowns players dominate Bafana squad
Mokwena has no idea which Percy Tau will show up against Sundowns at Loftus
'We have no ego but humility': Mosimane on Al-Ahli Saudi winning five consecutive games
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos