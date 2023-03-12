Kaizer Chiefs make heavy work seeing off gritty Casric to reach quarters

Kaizer Chiefs did what they had to, though without hitting any kind of fluency, edging a tightly-organised, gritty Casric Stars 2-1 in their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at FNB Stadium on Sunday night.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana's 11th-minute penalty for Chiefs was cancelled out by Kgomotoso Mosadi's 60th-minute equaliser. Amakhosi were relieved when Ashley du Preez's strike in the 63rd soon restored their lead and saw the trophy-starved Soweto giants through to the quarterfinals.

Casric, the team that bought Free State Stars last year and relocated the side to Mpumalanga, have had a strong season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, which they led at one stage. Four draws sandwiching a win have seen them drop to third place.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane — after four wins from six league and cup matches, making for one of his team's more consistent runs in 2022-23 — made just one rotational change as Kamohelo Mahlatsi got just a fourth start in midfield.