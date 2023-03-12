“My fault, and it is always my fault — for the mistakes you have to blame me,” the coach said.
“Rewind a bit and go to the match against Coton Sport [Downs' 3-1 win in Cameroon] — in the good moments appreciate it and in the bad moments also take it. I want an inverted fullback, I want an extra player in build-up and sometimes it works, like in the fifth goal [against Ahly].
“This is because people commit an extra number [in attack, via an inverted fullback, allowing the central midfielder to push forward], but no one sees it. When it doesn’t happen and something [bad] happens from it, it is my fault. It is me who says that and we will continue to play that way.
“It has worked the entire season, when there are mistakes I will be the first to put up my hand. I don’t hide and definitely I will persist 100%.”
Inverted full-backs, instead of being deployed wide, tuck in, in front of the centrebacks, functioning almost as an additional central midfielder.
Runaway DStv Premiership leaders Sundowns have a short turnaround to their league match against Royal AM at Loftus on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
Sundowns coach Mokwena takes blame for Aubrey Modiba’s mistakes
Image: Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has come out in defence of defender Aubrey Modiba who received stinging criticism for his two costly mistakes that led to Al Ahly’s goals in the Caf Champions League match at Loftus on Saturday.
Normally a model of consistency, Modiba was pickpocketed in a move that led to Mohamed Sherif's equaliser and in the second half Percy Tau dribbled past the left-back to score and put the match at 3-2.
Asked about his continued ploy of using Modiba as an inverted fullback, Mokwena took the blame as he reflected on the convincing 5-2 win that left Downs top of Group B and Ahly on the verge of a round-robin exit.
