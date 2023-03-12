Mokwena reminded his players Sundowns' job in reaching their target of adding to their 2016 title is far from done.
Zwane ‘gorgeous’, ‘beautiful’ in Sundowns’ demolition of Ahly: Mokwena
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena put their comprehensive 5-2 thrashing of Al Ahly down to collective effort but there was special mention of inspirational captain Themba Zwane.
Zwane, back in the team after missing last weekend's DStv Premiership draw with Stellenbosch FC, gave a virtuoso performance as the Brazilians secured a place in the Champions League knockout stages with two group matches to spare.
Zwane scored one of the five goals in the Caf Champions League Group B fixture at Loftus and gave an immense all-round performance as Sundowns ensured the Egyptian giants remained winless in South Africa. Downs top the group with 10 points and have all but qualified for the quarterfinals with two games to go. Sudan's Al-Hilal are second on nine points.
Al Ahly (four points) must beat Cotonsport of Cameroon and Al-Hilal and hope other results go their way to have any chance of progression.
“I steal so many ideas, so allow me to steal your [the media's] words like 'gorgeous' and 'beautiful',” Mokwena said when asked to describe Zwane’s performance.
“But I always say this is about the entire team, it is not about individuals but a collective and Themba happens to be part of a very good group of honest football players.
“They make mistakes because they are honest. Congratulations to the entire team and very proud of the collective effort.”
