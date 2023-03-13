Soccer

Giant-killers Dondol eye biggest scalp yet after being drawn with Pirates

13 March 2023 - 19:27 By Sithembiso Dindi
The Nedbank Cup trophy.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Giant-killers Dondol Stars FC will have the biggest scalp yet in their sights, but are also set for a difficult Nedbank Cup quarterfinal after they were pitted against Orlando Pirates in Monday night's draw.

Dondol have made a name for themselves in the tournament by knocking out two DStv Premiership teams in the previous rounds. The ABC Motsepe League (third-tier) outfit from Mamelodi beat SuperSport United in the last 32 and AmaZulu in the last 16 this weekend to reach the last eight.

Dondol, who used FNB Stadium as their home venue against Usuthu, will be the hosts when they meet the Sea Robbers.

The tournament’s defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, will travel to Stellenbosch FC while Kaizer Chiefs will be away to Royal AM.

Chippa United will be at home when they face Sekhukhune United in the battle for a place in the semifinals.

Venues, kickoff times and dates will be confirmed later.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw

Dondol Stars v Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC v Mamelodi Sundowns

Royal AM v Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa United v Sekhukhune United

