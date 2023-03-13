Dondol, who used FNB Stadium as their home venue against Usuthu, will be the hosts when they meet the Sea Robbers.
Giant-killers Dondol eye biggest scalp yet after being drawn with Pirates
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Giant-killers Dondol Stars FC will have the biggest scalp yet in their sights, but are also set for a difficult Nedbank Cup quarterfinal after they were pitted against Orlando Pirates in Monday night's draw.
Dondol have made a name for themselves in the tournament by knocking out two DStv Premiership teams in the previous rounds. The ABC Motsepe League (third-tier) outfit from Mamelodi beat SuperSport United in the last 32 and AmaZulu in the last 16 this weekend to reach the last eight.
Dondol, who used FNB Stadium as their home venue against Usuthu, will be the hosts when they meet the Sea Robbers.
The tournament’s defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, will travel to Stellenbosch FC while Kaizer Chiefs will be away to Royal AM.
Chippa United will be at home when they face Sekhukhune United in the battle for a place in the semifinals.
Venues, kickoff times and dates will be confirmed later.
Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw
Dondol Stars v Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC v Mamelodi Sundowns
Royal AM v Kaizer Chiefs
Chippa United v Sekhukhune United
