Soccer

Tlhopie Motsepe and Kaitlin Hunt take Safa D-Licence coaching course

13 March 2023 - 14:13 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe takes the SA Football Association D-Licence course at Germiston Stadium.
Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe takes the SA Football Association D-Licence course at Germiston Stadium.
Image: Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopane ‘Tlhopie’ Motsepe and SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt's daughter Kaitlin Hunt are names that stand out in the South Africa Football Association's (Safa) latest coaching course.

The Safa-Ekurhuleni region is hosting the D-Licence course.

“Among the prominent individuals attending the course are Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopane Motsepe and SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt’s daughter Kaitlin Hunt,” Safa said.

“The coaching course kicked off last Saturday [March 11], and according to Safa-Ekurhuleni president Job Mchunu, the programme will run over weekends to accommodate individuals who are fully employed elsewhere.”

“The next session after this weekend will be on March 18 to 21, then March 24 to 25, with the closing date on April 1.

“A total of 37 coaching aspirants are attending the course being run at Germiston Stadium.

“Jose De Oliveira and Simon Tshowa, both renowned Caf instructors, are conducting the course.”

Tlhopie Motsepe became chair of Sundowns after his father, Patrice Motsepe, stepped aside as president of the club when he was elected Confederation of African Football (Caf) boss in March 2021.

Kaitlin Hunt is a vocal commentator on football matters on social media. Her Instagram page says she is a biokineticist.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

‘Players want to join Sundowns’: Motsepe defends recruitment policy

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe has defended the club’s recruitment system after it came under heavy criticism for allegedly weakening and ...
Sport
5 months ago

Kaizer Jr, Thlopie, Andile ... now meet Sandiso, 24, a Chippa off the old block

Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi’s son joins the family business
Sport
7 months ago

WATCH | Sundowns’ new sporting director explains his role at Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns’ new Danish sporting director Flemming Berg says his role is to co-ordinate all the clubs’ sporting departments, and have them ...
Sport
11 months ago

Sundowns partners with global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition

Mamelodi Sundowns and Herbalife Nutrition have announced a multi-year partnership which is the global nutrition company's first major sports ...
Sport
1 year ago

Sundowns boss Motsepe welcomes looming formation of more ladies teams by PSL clubs

As part of empowering the girl child, improving women’s club football and advancing its professionalism on the African continent, the Confederation ...
Sport
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mokwena takes blame for Aubrey Modiba’s mistakes Soccer
  2. How Manchester United honoured AKA Soccer
  3. Sundowns send strong message to rest of Africa with Al Ahly thrashing Soccer
  4. Zwane ‘gorgeous’, ‘beautiful’ in Sundowns’ demolition of Ahly: Mokwena Soccer
  5. Sundowns go all ugly on Al Ahly Sport

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...