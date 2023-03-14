‘Don’t rob him’: Komphela says only Mokwena can win coach of the season

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro won the MTN8 in his first season. Bucs are still in the running for the Nedbank Cup and second place in the league.

Arthur Zwane had a tough start as the Kaizer Chiefs head coach but his team are still in the running for the Nedbank Cup. Amakhosi have a chance of finishing second in the league. Should he win the cup and secure the runners-up spot, Zwane could be an unexpected contender for coach of the season.

Richards Bay FC co-coaches Vasili Manousakis and Pitso Dladla had an excellent run in the first half of the season, where the rookies spent most of their time in the top two. But the Natal Rich Boyz have found the going tough in the second half of the campaign as they dropped to the sixth spot after four defeats in a row.

Mokwena shared the coach of the season award with co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi last season. He was promoted to Downs's lone head coach in October.

