‘Don’t rob him’: Komphela says only Mokwena can win coach of the season

14 March 2023 - 14:53 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena reacts during the Caf Champions League soccer match between Al-Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns in Cairo on February 25.
Image: EPA/KHALED ELFIQI/BACKPAGE PIX

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela expects head coach Rulani Mokwena to be named the Premier Soccer League (PSL) coach of the season.  

Discussions about who should win the award at the end of the season are gaining momentum as the 2022-23 campaign fast approaches its end.  

Runaway leaders Sundowns are within matches of clinching a sixth successive DStv Premiership title and are hot favourites to defend their Nedbank Cup title.  

“Please so be it, ningamurobhi [don’t rob him],” Komphela said half-jokingly, when asked if his young superior should take the award.

“There’s a tendency that things must be done based on certain circumstances.  But I think he has done a hell of a great job.  

“And you can’t say whether they should give it to him or not, but if [the strength of] his work says give it to him, you have no option but to be obliged.”  

While Gavin Hunt is on the verge of finishing the season without silverware, he has led a SuperSport United that at the start of the season had clear squad challenges to being strong contenders for league runners-up.  

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro won the MTN8 in his first season. Bucs are still in the running for the Nedbank Cup and second place in the league.

Arthur Zwane had a tough start as the Kaizer Chiefs head coach but his team are still in the running for the Nedbank Cup. Amakhosi have a chance of finishing second in the league. Should he win the cup and secure the runners-up spot, Zwane could be an unexpected contender for coach of the season.  

Richards Bay FC co-coaches Vasili Manousakis and Pitso Dladla had an excellent run in the first half of the season, where the rookies spent most of their time in the top two. But the Natal Rich Boyz have found the going tough in the second half of the campaign as they dropped to the sixth spot after four defeats in a row.   

Mokwena shared the coach of the season award with co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi last season. He was promoted to Downs's lone head coach in October.

