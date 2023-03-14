Mokwena a ‘genius’ and a ‘monster’: Komphela on his Sundowns boss

Soccer

14 March 2023 - 11:33 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena and senior coach Steve Komphela during the DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay in Durban on January 6 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has described his boss Rulani Mokwena as a “genius” and says the young mentor has turned into a “monster tactician” since their days together at Platinum Stars.  

Mokwena, 36, has been a marvel since he was made sole head coach of Sundowns from October after a stint as co-coach with Manqoba Mngqithi, when Komphela was t technical adviser.  

Since then the Soweto-born coach has enjoyed huge success as sole head coach in the DStv Premiership, Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League, and is yet to lose a match.

“ The guy is unbelievably intelligent. He is brains, brains, brains,” Komphela said.

“You never get into coaching and succeed at a young age without brains. He is a genius.”  

Sundowns this month were embroiled in a scandal with reports emerging of two prominent players, Sipho Mbule and Andile Jali, having allegedly arrived at training drunk.  

Mokwena has been credited for the manner in which he handled the situation and responded to questions in the media.  

“Unfortunately, modern management is not only about the capability to do your job. To be a great technician is about managing the rest of the dynamics around you,” Komphela said.  

“A friend, Roger de Sa, once said  ‘90% of what the coach earns is about everything that happens around [the team] and only 10% is about what they do on the pitch’, and I think coach Rulani has mastered that.  

“He is very calm and calculating and he sees things in time and has the wisdom and ability to respond appropriately.  

It’s not easy to be a head coach at Sundowns, in fact at any big team. But managing that is one of the primary objectives. You have to be very careful because whatever you say goes.  

“Unfortunately, in the modern world what you say goes on and if you want to rectify it, it gets even worse. You have to be careful of what you say.”  

Komphela worked with Mokwena when the Downs' head coach was starting out with the youth teams of Platinum Stars.  

“That’s way back. He has developed into a monster [since]. It is beautiful to see genius striving.

 “Even when we worked together at Platinum Stars with Allan Freese, it was clear [Mokwena would be a top coach]. The hard work, the passion has gone to another level. It's amazing.”  

Runaway leaders Sundowns look to continue inching towards the DStv Premiership title in their clash against Royal AM at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm). 

