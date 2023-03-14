Soccer

Real will play ‘best offensive’ football despite scoreline against Liverpool

14 March 2023 - 18:12 By Fernando Kallas
Real Madrid's Luka Modric (centre), Antonio Rudiger (left), Vinicius Jr (second left), Édouard Mendy (second right) and Eduardo Camavinga (right) in training at Valdebebas Sports City in Madrid, Spain on March 14 2023. Madrid face Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on March 15 2023.
Image: EPA/JJ Guillen/Backpagepix

Real Madrid will not be complacent against Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at home despite their three-goal advantage from the first leg, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

Bidding for a record-extending 15th Champions League title, the Spanish and European champions came from behind to earn a 5-2 win at Anfield last month.

But Ancelotti said his players will not forget that they had to fight back from two goals down to earn their win and that Liverpool are entirely capable of springing a dramatic Champions League upset at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night (10pm SA time).

“We have to start the game better than we did at Anfield, find the balance between defence and attack, because we saw what happened there in the first 15 minutes,” Ancelotti said.

“We must not fall asleep, find the balance and don't play with the result in our minds. We are not only going to go out there and defend, we have to make our fans happy.

“So we will step on the field focused from minute one and will play for the win. There is no other way around.”

Also fresh in Ancelotti's mind is last season's quarterfinal against Chelsea, when Real won the first leg 3-1 in London but fell behind 3-0 at home, having to fight back to secure a 3-2 result that ensured their place in the semifinals.

“The Chelsea game is very much alive in our minds. It will help us to play a different game [on Wednesday].

“We are not going to play a closed game, but play our best offensive football. The players understand that. That's why I think it will be an open game.

“We have to do both things well: defend and attack, but we're thinking more about attacking.”

Defender Antonio Ruediger, who was a Chelsea player last season, agreed with his manager about the attitude the team needs to take.

“We have to approach the game better than we did at Anfield, we can't afford to fall asleep, we saw what happened,” Ruediger said.

“When you play against Real Madrid you feel something different in the atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“For me it's an honour to be here and to play with teammates of the level of [Karim] Benzema and [Luka] Modric. We will play our best to advance.”

