Real will play ‘best offensive’ football despite scoreline against Liverpool

Also fresh in Ancelotti's mind is last season's quarterfinal against Chelsea, when Real won the first leg 3-1 in London but fell behind 3-0 at home, having to fight back to secure a 3-2 result that ensured their place in the semifinals.

“The Chelsea game is very much alive in our minds. It will help us to play a different game [on Wednesday].

“We are not going to play a closed game, but play our best offensive football. The players understand that. That's why I think it will be an open game.

“We have to do both things well: defend and attack, but we're thinking more about attacking.”

Defender Antonio Ruediger, who was a Chelsea player last season, agreed with his manager about the attitude the team needs to take.

“We have to approach the game better than we did at Anfield, we can't afford to fall asleep, we saw what happened,” Ruediger said.

“When you play against Real Madrid you feel something different in the atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“For me it's an honour to be here and to play with teammates of the level of [Karim] Benzema and [Luka] Modric. We will play our best to advance.”

