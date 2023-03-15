Fifa approves 2026 World Cup format with record 104 matches

Should either club win the Champions League again, a club ranking calculation based on sporting criteria will be used to determine which other team will qualify.

The current version of the Fifa Club World Cup — an annual competition with seven teams — will be discontinued after 2023, with a new yearly club competition approved from 2024.

“This competition will feature the champions of the premier club competitions of all confederations and conclude with a final to be played at a neutral venue, between the winner of the Uefa Champions League and the winner of intercontinental play-offs between the other confederations,” Fifa said.

Fifa said clubs will have to release players for the World Cup from May 25, 2026 unless they are in a major final — such as the Champions League showpiece — for which clubs will have until May 30 to allow players to join their national teams.

“With 56 days, the total combined number of rest, release and tournament days remain identical to the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Fifa World Cup editions,” Fifa added.

A newly structured international calendar was also approved with nine-day windows in March and June for two games each, a 16-day window for four matches in September-October followed by another nine-day two-match window in November.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) said they were worried about “physical fatigue and mental burnout” due to the congested schedule with its CEO Maheta Molango saying the football calendar needs a “complete reset”.

“The expanded World Cup format being announced for 2026 means that, yet again, more games are being forced into an already overcrowded schedule,” he said.

The PFA said they were encouraged to see Fifa had prioritised concerns such as the need for a “minimum of 72 hours between games, a mandatory day off each week and an annual rest period”.

“However, it's very difficult to see how that aligns with the constant expansion of the domestic and international calendar,” Molango added.

“We know that the current workload players face is having an ongoing affect on their wellbeing... We can't simply push them until they break.”

Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.