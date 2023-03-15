Ten Hag previously said McCarthy was the team's “scoring trainer”.
He said McCarthy's impact was positive, outlining how he needed his expertise in the striking department.
“In our coaching staff, we had a lot of defenders and midfield players,” said Ten Hag.
“I wanted also to find a good balance. He is offensive [minded] as he is a former striker and that is also a specific job task in the team.”
He explained the role given to McCarthy, crediting him for contributing to the sense of togetherness within the squad.
“I never played there [striker] so I’m lucky to have someone in my staff who played there. Football is about scoring and you have a goalkeeping specialist, but you also have offensive specialists and, in particular, we have a specific scoring trainer.
“He has a relationship with all the players in our squad. He also has to work on the togetherness and he is doing a great job with that,” said Ten Hag.
‘He is that extra bit on top we need’: Marcus Rashford on working with Benni McCarthy
English footballer Marcus Rashford has lauded Manchester United first team coach Benni McCarthy as the “extra bit on top” the club needed since his arrival.
McCarthy moved to Manchester United as a first team coach under manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the season
Speaking on SuperSport TV, Rashford credited the legendary coach for the team's massive improvement.
“He's done a good job. Obviously it can be tough with getting a full group of new coaches but everyone settled in really quickly,” Rashford said.
“I feel like since Benni has come in, we've worked more as a team going forward which has lead to us creating more chances of scoring more goals. It's still early days. He keeps pushing us and keeps trying to get us to improve.”
Rashford said McCarthy has been great with him and all the forwards.
“ Benni is part of a full coaching system. Everyone plays their little role and for the forward lads, Benni is that extra bit on top we need,” he said.
'He is our scoring trainer': Erik ten Hag praises Benni McCarthy's coaching skills
