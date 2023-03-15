Soccer

Mokwena compares Sundowns’ 16-year-old debutant Mabena to Gift Leremi

15 March 2023 - 09:40 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Siyabonga Mabena of Mamelodi Sundowns challenges Royal AM's Siphelele Msomi in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld on March 14 2023.
Image: Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has made a flattering comparison of teenager Siyabonga Mabena to the late Gift Leremi, though at the same time pleading for patience and caution in how the youngster is handled.

Mokwena handed the 16-year-old his professional debut in Sundowns' comprehensive 5-1 DStv Premiership demolition of Royal AM where he replaced captain Themba Zwane in the 77th minute.

Mokwena said expectant supporters should allow the technical staff at Chloorkop to coach and improve South Africa Under-17 international Mabena, who is still in Grade 10, and a few other emerging youngsters at the club.

The coach said Mabena has elements to his play that remind him of the troubled and talented former Orlando Pirates, Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Leremi, who died in a car crash in 2007.

“The late Gift Leremi — what the late Gift Leremi had is what I see,” Mokwena said after his team's second game in succession scoring five goals, having humbled Egyptian giants Al Ahly 5-2 in a Caf Champions League group game at Loftus on Saturday.

“I see balance, left and right foot, change of direction and speed, very difficult in control [of the ball] but Gift was something special. I think this boy [Mabena] also has so many characteristics like the late Gift and I hope it’s not a crown that’s too heavy for him to carry.”

Mokwena is overseeing the emergence of other highly-rated youngsters in Cassius Mailula, Thando Buthelezi, Ntando Nkosi and Jerome Karelse from the club’s development ranks.

“I say it even with Ntando, Cassius and Thando; they are a reflection of investment of the club, to the hard work of the academy staff, everyone involved and the talents they have.

“It is exciting and I hope I don’t jinx him [Mabena], and I ask, like I did with Cassius, be patient. Don’t put him up there — this is why youngsters stay out a little bit because I try to keep them out of the limelight.

“I rotate them a lot, because I am protecting them from what we have seen in the past. I learnt this thing with Augustine Mahlonoko [at Orlando Pirates] because I was also involved in giving him the opportunity.

“Be patient with Mabena and the other youngsters who have a lot of quality, allow us to coach them, allow us to try to help them. They are privileged; imagine you are 16 years old and every day you are training with Themba Zwane, Marcelo Allende, Peter Shalulile and Surprise Ralani.

“You have to dribble past Mothobi Mvala or Khuliso Mudau, just imagine that. So these kids are very privileged. Let them continue, it is one step at a time and we will try to improve them as much as we can.

“It is good for Sundowns and it is good for South African football.”

Group B leaders Sundowns are away to Sudan's Al-Hilal in Omdurman on Saturday (3pm SA time).

