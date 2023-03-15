Soccer

Sundowns to probe employee over Twitter Space comments

15 March 2023 - 17:06
Mamelodi Sundowns promotional picture of their travel logistics and liason officer Khaled Ali.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns/Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns have launched an “immediate investigation” into the conduct of employee Khaled Ali. 

The Brazilians said on Wednesday that Ali, the team’s travel logistics and liaison officer, has been ordered back to South Africa from Sudan to account for comments he made on social media that may have contravened the club’s rules. 

Ali was part of a Twitter Space forum where he allegedly offered to provide analytical data to Al Ahly about Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal, who the Cairo club meet in a must-win clash next month.

Sundowns beat Al Ahly 5-2 in their Caf Champions League clash at Loftus Stadium on Saturday to top Group B on 10 points with two matches remaining. Hilal are second in Group B on nine points, and Ahly have four points. 

“It has come to the attention of Mamelodi Sundowns that certain remarks that its employee, Khaled Ali, may have made during a social media discussion relating to Al Ahly and Al-Hilal may be contrary to the ethics, governance and rules of Mamelodi Sundowns,” the club said on Wednesday evening. 

“Mamelodi Sundowns views these alleged remarks and conduct in a very serious light and is launching an immediate investigation to expose the true facts. 

“Khaled has been instructed to return from Sudan and report to the Sundowns offices at Chloorkop and make himself available for the investigation. Sundowns will provide further information on this matter once the findings of the investigation are concluded.” 

Sundowns’ squad left for Sudan on Wednesday afternoon for Saturday’s penultimate group clash against Al-Hilal in Omdurman (3pm SA time).

Ali had already travelled to Sudan as part of an advance party. 

Cameroonian side Coton Sport are fourth in Group B on zero points. Ahly meet Coton Sport in Garoua on Friday night.

