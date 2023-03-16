Infantino re-elected Fifa president, telling critics ‘I love you all’

The tournament in the desert state led to a political discussion around the hosts' treatment of migrant labour, its approach to LGBTQ+ rights and Fifa's threats to penalise players for political statements.

This included the banning of the anti-discrimination “One Love” armband, which drew anger from a number of quarters.

Fifa has previously spoken about setting up a legacy fund to assist and compensate migrant workers who helped build the stadiums and other infrastructure for the World Cup, but as yet no concrete plans have been revealed and Infantino made no mention of it in his address.

He suggested Fifa has cleaned up its act with regards to governance.

“Every single dollar that is being invested in projects and associations will undergo an independent audit. Money just doesn’t get lost any more.

“That is why the institutions have regained their trust in Fifa. The US Department of Justice has given us more than $200m back that was stolen by corrupt officials. We have reinvested that in football.”

Player welfare groups have questioned Fifa's decision to expand the men's World Cup from 64 to 104 games, but Infantino says there needs to be more football played around the world.

“When I hear there is too much football, yes, maybe in some places, but not everywhere. In fact, in most parts of the world there is not enough football played.

“We need way more and not less competitions; we want football to develop worldwide.

“We are discussing organising a women’s club world cup and Fifa World Series in March, every two years, when teams are free from playing qualifiers.”

Infantino was first elected in an extraordinary congress in 2016 after the resignation of his predecessor Sepp Blatter, and retained his position unopposed three years later.

But this counts as his second term of office, so he will be available for a third and final term in four years' time.

