"They have the right to do it, hey," Broos responded, reminded on Thursday as he announced his 23-man squad about what he said when he took the job.
The coach was confident about his team's chances of qualifying for the 2023 Afcon. moved to early next year over concerns of heat in its initial slot in June and July.
"You can never be guaranteed qualification but I believe we will," the 70-year-old said.
"I believe strongly we're going to qualify because I believe in the players we have. I saw it in [South Arica's friendlies in] September and November, what they can do. So, therefore I believe we will succeed."
Part of the Broos' optimism stems from the squad he announced, which includes three in-form strikers in Al Ahly's Percy Tau, Mamelodi Sundowns' sensational 22-year old Cassius Mailula and Lyle Foster, who joined English Championship log leaders Burnley from Belgian top-flight club KVC Westerlo in January.
Broos sticks to ‘kill me’ promise if Bafana bomb out of Afcon 2023
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, reminded about his promise made on his appointment two years ago, said he would stick to his commitment that his employers and South Africans can "kill" him if his team fail to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
When he was appointed in May 2021, Broos said: "If Bafana Bafana don’t qualify for the 2023 Afcon, you can kill me."
Bafana, ranked 67th in the world, face 150th-ranked Liberia at Orlando Stadium on March 24 and in Monrovia on March 28, needing four points to qualify for the tournament being held in Ivory Coast in January and February.
Broos renewed his commitment to live or die in his job based on the success of that endeavour.
"They have the right to do it, hey," Broos responded, reminded on Thursday as he announced his 23-man squad about what he said when he took the job.
The coach was confident about his team's chances of qualifying for the 2023 Afcon. moved to early next year over concerns of heat in its initial slot in June and July.
"You can never be guaranteed qualification but I believe we will," the 70-year-old said.
"I believe strongly we're going to qualify because I believe in the players we have. I saw it in [South Arica's friendlies in] September and November, what they can do. So, therefore I believe we will succeed."
Part of the Broos' optimism stems from the squad he announced, which includes three in-form strikers in Al Ahly's Percy Tau, Mamelodi Sundowns' sensational 22-year old Cassius Mailula and Lyle Foster, who joined English Championship log leaders Burnley from Belgian top-flight club KVC Westerlo in January.
Foster scored his first goal for Burnley in six league appearances, all as a substitute, in a 3-0 win against Wigan last weekend.
Broos said he's yet to speak Clarets coach Vincent Kompany about how the Orlando Pirates youth product is adapting to life in England, but is happy with how the 22-year-old has been introduced to pacey, physical Championship football.
Former Belgium defensive legend Kompany's Burnley are 13 points clear of Sheffield United and followed the victory against Wigan with a 3-1 win away to Hull City on Wednesday to remain near certainties for promotion to the Premier League.
"I haven't spoken to [Kompany] because I want Lyle to adapt there first," Broos said.
"I will see how Lyle progresses and if there's a problem I will speak to Kompany. I know Kompany very well because I put him in the first team at Anderlecht when he was just 17 years old.
"But for now it's not the time to speak to him because there's no problem. Kompany is doing what he needs to do and he's bringing Foster in very slowly
"That's what he needs to do because there's a big difference between what Lyle knows from Belgium and what he knows now.
"The first division in England is like rugby [given it is so physical]. But Burnley are playing football and they're so good that they win all their games.
"Wigan also are unbelievable [with how they are physical]. It's a war out there, but I'm happy with how Kompany is bringing Foster in."
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Sundowns’ Mailula ‘not ready for Europe yet’, says Bafana coach Broos
Foster, Mailula, Tau make formidable spearhead in Broos’ Bafana squad
SAZI HADEBE | Beware the ides of March: time for Broos to start delivering
He’s a big prospect as a No 9: Riveiro on Pirates’ forgotten striker Makgopa
Rulani Mokwena not surprised Sundowns players dominate Bafana squad
Sundowns’ red-hot Cassius Mailula included in Bafana squad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos