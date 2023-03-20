Bafana, who lost 2-1 against Morocco in Rabat last year, have zero points and will be looking for the required points against Liberia to qualify.
The group was reduced to three teams after Zimbabwe were expelled from the Afcon by Fifa due to government interference in the sport in that country.
Broos appeared in a good mood on Monday despite still missing a few members of his squad.
He announced a single change to the squad as Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm has replaced US-based Njabulo Blom due to illness.
“We are confident. We played four good [friendly] games in September and November,” the coach said.
“There was one game that was less [impressive] against Botswana but that was my responsibility because I changed the whole team to see the players I hadn’t seen so much.
“We have a close group. We feel these two matches will be a mental struggle and it is always better when you have a close group than having players who don’t like to be [in the squad].”
Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Sphephelo Sithole, who are all overseas-based, had club games on Sunday and will join the rest of Bafana team on Tuesday morning.
Broos was impressed that Mamelodi Sundowns' players reported for camp on Monday morning despite only returning from Saturday's 1-1 Caf Champions League draw against Al-Hilal in Sudan on Sunday.
“It shows that they like to come to the national team and there’s a very professional attitude. I think in the past it was a bit different, but I was really happy to see them having breakfast with the team today.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Bafana coach Broos says he’s heard a rumour Liberia have been promised a big bonus
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
While Bafana Bafana are expected to cruise past Liberia in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, coach Hugo Broos has cautioned them it will be a tricky mission given their opponents' association has dangled a carrot for its team to reach the tournament.
According to Broos, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has been hard at work over the past few months putting together a comprehensive plan to clinch a spot at the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast in January and February.
He said the West Africans have managed to convince their overseas-based players to be part of the squad that will face Bafana at Orlando Stadium on Friday night (6pm) and Monrovia next week Tuesday, and also promised huge bonuses if the Lone Stars book their place at the Afcon.
“Two tough games are waiting for us. The efforts that Liberia have put in the last months show they are ambitious,” Broos said in a press conference at FNB Stadium on Monday.
“They have prepared the stadium [Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia] to conform with the Fifa rules because last year they played their home game [a 2-0 defeat against Morocco] in Morocco. Now we have to go to Monrovia.
“Their foreign players want to play for the national team again and that was not the case before. And the rumour I heard is that the bonus they will get to qualify is enormous.
“That means we will have a team against us that will be motivated and it’s up to us to not underestimate them. I think it will be the biggest mistake that we can make to underestimate them.
“The only thing I think we can do is to look into ourselves — we have more quality and this is not a guarantee that we are going to win but it is an advantage.”
Liberia also have a new head coach in Ansumana Keita after they sacked Thomas Kojo after their defeat against Morocco in June last year.
The strong Atlas Lions, Africa's historic first World Cup semi-finalists in Qatar in December, will be one of the favourites at the Nations Cup. Morocco lead qualifying Group K with six points, where four points will be enough for either South Africa or Liberia to qualify.
Broos certain his strikers will defeat Liberia
Bafana, who lost 2-1 against Morocco in Rabat last year, have zero points and will be looking for the required points against Liberia to qualify.
The group was reduced to three teams after Zimbabwe were expelled from the Afcon by Fifa due to government interference in the sport in that country.
Broos appeared in a good mood on Monday despite still missing a few members of his squad.
He announced a single change to the squad as Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm has replaced US-based Njabulo Blom due to illness.
“We are confident. We played four good [friendly] games in September and November,” the coach said.
“There was one game that was less [impressive] against Botswana but that was my responsibility because I changed the whole team to see the players I hadn’t seen so much.
“We have a close group. We feel these two matches will be a mental struggle and it is always better when you have a close group than having players who don’t like to be [in the squad].”
Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Sphephelo Sithole, who are all overseas-based, had club games on Sunday and will join the rest of Bafana team on Tuesday morning.
Broos was impressed that Mamelodi Sundowns' players reported for camp on Monday morning despite only returning from Saturday's 1-1 Caf Champions League draw against Al-Hilal in Sudan on Sunday.
“It shows that they like to come to the national team and there’s a very professional attitude. I think in the past it was a bit different, but I was really happy to see them having breakfast with the team today.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
United coach Davids expects fine after saying ref may be a Kaizer Chiefs fan
Percy Tau’s Al Ahly revival comes at the perfect time for Bafana Bafana
Pirates win revives hopes for second spot
Barcelona take huge step towards title with comeback win over Real Madrid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos