Percy Tau’s Al Ahly revival comes at the perfect time for Bafana Bafana
Percy Tau's return to scoring form and steady rejuvenation of his career at Al Ahly comes at the perfect time for Bafana Bafana.
Tau, whose two assists and stunning strike helped Ahly beat Coton Sport 4-0 on Friday to keep their hopes of reaching the Caf Champions League quarterfinals alive, will join the Bafana camp this week for the crucial back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia.
Four points for 67th-ranked South Africa from the match at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm) and in Monrovia next Tuesday will be enough for Bafana to reach the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast in January and February.
Tau has been gaining form for Egyptian Premier League leaders Ahly as he has received far more game time from Swiss coach Marcel Koller since his return from yet another injury in January.
The 28-year-old had battled for form and to win over Ahly's huge, demanding support base as he has also suffered injuries since being signed from Brighton & Hove Albion by former Red Devils coach Pitso Mosimane in August 2021. It has been a far better year for Tau in 2023.
The Bafana star played in all four games — two as a starter — and scored in the 3-0 win against Auckland City as Ahly finished fourth at the Fifa Cup World Cup in Morocco last month. He was a 61st-minute substitute in the 4-1 semifinal defeat against tournament victors Real Madrid.
Koller seems to view Tau as a big performer in continental competition and the South African has started all five of Ahly's group stage games.
Tau and Lyle Foster, who scored his first goal for new English Championship club Burnley last week, will spearhead a Bafana attack against Liberia that also seems likely to include Orlando Pirates' in-form Monnapule Saleng and Sundowns' find of 2022-23 Cassius Mailula.
