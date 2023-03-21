British billionaire Ratcliffe won’t pay ‘stupid’ price for Man Utd

Any sale of United would be likely to exceed the biggest sports deal so far — the $5.2bn (R118bn) including debt and investments paid for Chelsea, sources have told Reuters previously.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Ratcliffe described the club as a “community asset” rather than a financial one.

“How do you decide the price of a painting? How do you decide the price of a house? It's not related to how much it cost to build or how much it cost to paint,” he said.

“What you don't want to do is pay stupid prices for things because then you regret it subsequently.”

According to a Sky Sports report, United are set to receive more than five bids before Wednesday's deadline for second offers.

Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.