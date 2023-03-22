Soccer

Ancelotti a ‘big possibility’ for Brazil job — Ederson

22 March 2023 - 14:09 By Reuters
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the LaLiga match against Barcelona at Camp Nou in Barcelona on March 19 2023. Ancelotti has bene linked to the Brazil job.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the LaLiga match against Barcelona at Camp Nou in Barcelona on March 19 2023. Ancelotti has bene linked to the Brazil job.
Image: Reuters/Juan Medina

The uncertainty over who will become Brazil's next coach has caused anxiety among the squad, goalkeeper Ederson said, adding that he and his teammates had discussed the “big possibility” of Carlo Ancelotti taking the top job.

Tite exited the role after Brazil went out in the quarterfinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Brazil's federation issued a statement in February denying a report they had reached a verbal agreement with Ancelotti, who is under contract at Real Madrid until 2024.

“There is a big possibility that he will come,” Ederson said ahead of Brazil's game against Morocco — Africa's first World Cup semifinalists in Qatar — at Stade de Tangier in Tangier on Saturday.

The Manchester City keeper said he had spoken with some Brazilian players who have played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid including Casemiro, Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao.

“What I've been told about him is he's an exceptional coach who everyone in the group [at Real] likes, he's a guy who has a very successful career — just look at his CV. We will see in the near future if he will be here or not.

“I hope we can have a new coach quickly. I feel the anticipation too because there's too much speculation. Is it a Brazilian or a foreign coach? We are also living in a phase of anxiety.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Lyle Foster on Kompany, the Premiership and what he owes Belgium

Bafana Bafana's emerging striking star Lyle Foster says he still has to pinch himself about his dream move to English Championship club Burnley in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kylian Mbappé named France captain — federation

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has been named France captain to succeed Hugo Lloris, the French football federation (FFF) said on Monday.
Sport
6 hours ago

British billionaire Ratcliffe won’t pay ‘stupid’ price for Man Utd

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has said he does not want to pay a “stupid” price for Manchester United ahead of Wednesday's deadline for second ...
Sport
1 day ago

Saka double against Palace sends Arsenal eight points clear

Arsenal will head into the international break eight points clear in the Premier League title race after Bukayo Saka scored twice in a 4-1 home ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘No battle any more’: Bafana coach Broos says he’s made peace with PSL clubs Sport
  2. British billionaire Ratcliffe won’t pay ‘stupid’ price for Man Utd Soccer
  3. United coach Davids expects fine after saying ref may be a Kaizer Chiefs fan Soccer
  4. Percy Tau’s Al Ahly revival comes at the perfect time for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  5. Proteas legend Dane van Niekerk has a right to her anger Sport

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...