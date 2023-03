Cassius Mailula in no rush for overseas move as he eyes Bafana debut

The player from Ga-Molepo, outside Polokwane, is excited about getting the nod for Bafana and determined to help them qualify for the Nations Cup.

“It came as a surprise because I didn’t expect to be called up so early. I thought I would be with the [SA] Under-23s, but for me it’s good someone is noticing my hard work.

“I was so happy to be included in the preliminary squad and hoped I would make the final squad. It comes with hard work. The [Bafana] coaches have helped me a lot — listening to them has helped me grow.

“I’m really excited for this journey and opportunity that I have been given and looking forward to learning to understand how things work [in the national team].

“After I saw my name in the team, I was motivated that hard work actually pays off. If I get a chance to play, my only goal will be to take Bafana Bafana to Afcon.”

Mailula is also thrilled that the national team call-up has given him a chance to rub shoulders with one of his heroes, Al Ahly star Percy Tau.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the same team with him,” Mailula said.

“First, it was playing with ‘Mshishi’ [Sundowns teammate Themba Zwane]. I just wanted to one day play with Percy Tau. I’m so happy it’s finally going to happen.”