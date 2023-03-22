Soccer

Kylian Mbappé named France captain — federation

22 March 2023 - 08:21 By Reuters
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe holds off Stade Rennes' Warmed Omari in action in their Ligue 1 match against at Parc des Princes in Paris in France on March 19 2023.
Image: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has been named France captain to succeed Hugo Lloris, the French football federation (FFF) said on Monday.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Mbappé had accepted the captaincy after speaking with coach Didier Deschamps.

“Didier Deschamps has named Kylian Mbappé the new captain of Les Bleus. Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain,” the FFF said on Twitter.

French TV channel TF1 quoted Deschamps as saying in an interview to be aired on Sunday: “Kylian meets all the requirements to have this responsibility. On the field, as in the life of the group, by being a unifying element.” 

Mbappé, 24, had been touted as one of the candidates for the role since goalkeeper Lloris retired from international football in January, weeks after leading France to a second straight World Cup final, where they were beaten by Argentina.

Mbappé has been capped 66 times and played a key role in their successful 2018 World Cup campaign as well as their runners-up finish in 2022.

France take on the Netherlands at the Stade de France in their first Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday, before travelling to Ireland next Monday.

