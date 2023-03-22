Soccer

Nompumelelo Nyandeni named football journalists’ women’s player of the year

22 March 2023 - 08:48 By Sports Reporter
Banyana Banyana's Nompumelelo Nyandeni is challenged by Ellen Jansen of Holland in an international friendly at Cape Town Stadium in 2019. File photo.
Image: Carl Fourie/Soccrates/Getty Images

The South African Football Journalists' Association (Safja) has named TS Galaxy and former JVW FC midfielder Nompumelelo Nyandeni as its 2022 Women's Footballer of the Year.

Nyandeni, capped 149 times for Banyana Banyana, walked away with the R15,000 prize money and one night's stay at a four-star hotel in Sandton at the awards function at the Tsogo Sun in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

“Now in the colours of Galaxy, Nyandeni's performances for her previous club, JVW FC, stood out,” Safja said.

“She fought off stiff competition from fellow nominees Boitumelo Rabale of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, the University of the Western Cape duo of Amogelang Motau and Monathemba Mhlongo and Busisiwe Ndimeni, who left Tshwane University Technology to join TS Galaxy.

“The long-serving midfielder, who has Uefa Champions League experience from her time in Russia with WFC Rossiyanka, received most of the votes from Safja's members after she finished the 2022 season of the Hollywoodbets Super League as top scorer.”

Nyandeni was also nominated for the 2021 award, which was won by Banyana teammate Bambanani Mbane.

