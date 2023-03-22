The South African Football Journalists' Association (Safja) has named TS Galaxy and former JVW FC midfielder Nompumelelo Nyandeni as its 2022 Women's Footballer of the Year.
Nyandeni, capped 149 times for Banyana Banyana, walked away with the R15,000 prize money and one night's stay at a four-star hotel in Sandton at the awards function at the Tsogo Sun in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
“Now in the colours of Galaxy, Nyandeni's performances for her previous club, JVW FC, stood out,” Safja said.
Nompumelelo Nyandeni named football journalists’ women’s player of the year
Image: Carl Fourie/Soccrates/Getty Images
The South African Football Journalists' Association (Safja) has named TS Galaxy and former JVW FC midfielder Nompumelelo Nyandeni as its 2022 Women's Footballer of the Year.
Nyandeni, capped 149 times for Banyana Banyana, walked away with the R15,000 prize money and one night's stay at a four-star hotel in Sandton at the awards function at the Tsogo Sun in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
“Now in the colours of Galaxy, Nyandeni's performances for her previous club, JVW FC, stood out,” Safja said.
“She fought off stiff competition from fellow nominees Boitumelo Rabale of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, the University of the Western Cape duo of Amogelang Motau and Monathemba Mhlongo and Busisiwe Ndimeni, who left Tshwane University Technology to join TS Galaxy.
“The long-serving midfielder, who has Uefa Champions League experience from her time in Russia with WFC Rossiyanka, received most of the votes from Safja's members after she finished the 2022 season of the Hollywoodbets Super League as top scorer.”
Nyandeni was also nominated for the 2021 award, which was won by Banyana teammate Bambanani Mbane.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Refiloe Jane calls for more games for Banyana ahead of World Cup
EDITORIAL | Where to next for Proteas Women and Banyana Banyana?
Cup a ‘worthwhile experience’, says Ellis after Banyana draw against Slovenia
Many players raised their hands, says Ellis as Banyana eye second win in Türkiye
Safa defends decision to send Banyana to earthquake-hit Türkiye
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos