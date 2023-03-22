UK-based Chauke gets last-gasp passport for U-23s' big clash against Congo

England-based central midfielder Kgaogelo Chauke became available at the 11th hour, having received his South African passport, for the first leg of the SA Under-23s' crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash against Congo-Brazzaville at Dobsonville Stadium on Thursday.

The winners of the tie progress to the 2023 U-23 Nations Cup in Morocco in June and July.

The 20-year-old Chauke, who turns out for League One (third-tier) side Exeter City on loan from Southampton, missed SA’s training session on Wednesday as he is sorting out his South African passport.

“It was a matter of getting his South African passport, which has been sitting in the Mamelodi office for some months now,” SA U-23-coach Notoane said just before the matter was resolved on Thursday evening.

“These are the challenges we face with these players in the national team set-up. On Tuesday it was a holiday and that didn’t help our cause to try to get his documentation sorted but he should be OK and available for the match.”